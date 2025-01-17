‘We don’t need to know’: Kate Middleton encouraged to keep one thing about her cancer experience a secret

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is such a difficult thing to go through on a personal level and for your loved ones, but not many people have to deal with the whole world trying to peer into their private lives at the same time. That’s what Kate Middleton had to face last year, before she ultimately came clean about her illness after several months of absence from the public eye.

In the wake of her chemotherapy treatment ending last fall, Kate has managed to maintain a relatively open and honest approach to sharing her journey to recovery, with the Princess of Wales and Prince William sharing various updates that are far more emotional and personal than is typical for the Royal Family. That said, there are still some things Kate has elected to keep private about her cancer experience. And now her somewhat controversial decision has been passionately defended.

Cancer survivor who just met Kate Middleton defends princess from invasions into her privacy

Image via The Prince and Princess of Wales/X

Princess Kate grabbed headlines this week when she returned to the Royal Marsden, the hospital where she underwent her cancer treatments, to greet other cancer patients and to thank the staff for their care and hard work. One patient she met with has already gushed about her conversation with Kate and it seems that person wasn’t alone in having an impactful interaction.

“She was there to say thank you to the people who had looked after her, talk to patients who were in a similar situation. It was a great message of hope because she looked so well,” Angela Terry, non-executive chair of EGFR Positive UK, told PEOPLE magazine. “She has such poise and elegance, extremely genuine and sincere. She is very personable. I watched her talking to other patients and she’s amazing.”

Famously, much like her father-in-law King Charles, Kate has never publicly declared which type of cancer she suffered from. Terry stressed that she doesn’t believe the princess needs to tell the media anything about the specifics of her illness, as the important facts are already known.

“We don’t need to know what cancer she had,” Terry maintained. “We just know she’s been through surgery, she’s been through chemo — and one year later, my goodness, look, she is here.”

Terry went on to praise Kate for giving so much of her time to the visit and making a connection with each and every patient she chatted with.

“She has this gentle eye contact as she talks, she reaches out and maybe touches their shoulder or holds their hand and her smile is always there,” Terry added. “The level of connection she makes with each and every person she meets is phenomenal.”

There has been much speculation into exactly what kind of cancer Kate had, but Terry is absolutely correct that, really, none of us are owed this information and, although it’s natural to be curious, she has every right to continue keeping that to herself. What matters is that Kate has now confirmed she is in remission and is still working towards cranking up her royal duties to what they were prior to 2024.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” the princess said in a statement. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.”

