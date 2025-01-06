‘We have to normalize it’: Sebastian Stan calls for inclusivity in heartfelt Golden Globes acceptance speech

Sebastian Stan took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his work on A Different Man. The movie tells the story of Edward, an aspiring actor suffering from a disfiguring facial condition called neurofibromatosis. He eventually undergoes surgery to change his appearance. When the procedure causes Edward to lose out on the role in an off-Broadway play based on his life, he becomes obsessed with the person who landed the part.

Recommended Videos

Although the film is billed as a black comedy, Stan made sure to draw attention to the stigma that often surrounds disabilities. “Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now,” the actor said during his acceptance speech. “We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves to it – and our children. Encourage acceptance. One way we can do that is by continuing to champion stories that are inclusive.”

“This was not an easy movie to make,” Stan continued while giving a shout-out to his Donald Trump biopic, The Apprentice. “These are tough subject matters, but these films are real, and they’re necessary, and we can’t be afraid and look away. The actor went on to thank the film’s director, Aaron Schimberg, and his co-star, Adam Pearson, who suffers from neurofibromatosis in real life. He also shared his appreciation for the management team and agent.

Stan calling for inclusivity when it comes to disabilities is completely in line with his personality. The actor is well-known for being an all-around good guy who cares about those in need. Long before his fame skyrocketed, Stan used to spend time on social media (mostly Instagram) interacting with fans, offering advice, and giving pep talks to those who needed it. Sadly, the actor has since paused his online activity and only surfaces to promote his work.

Stan dedicated his first-ever Golden Globe win to his mom, Georgeta Orlovschi, who relocated to New York in the early ’90s. “This is for my mom, who left Romania in search of a better life [and] gave me everything,” he said. The actor also paid tribute to his stepdad, saying, “For my stepfather Tony, who took on a single mom and a grown-up kid. Thank you for being a real man.” And, in a rare instance of publicly acknowledging a romantic partner, Stan expressed his love for his girlfriend, Annabelle Wallis.

According to the Daily Mail UK, Wallis, who was super supportive of Stan during the ceremony, looked stunning in a shimmering pink dress. However, the person who was most proud of the Golden Globe winner was his MCU co-star Anthony Mackie. The Captain America: Brave New World actor was visibly thrilled whenever he spotted Stan. During the post-awards show interviews, Mackie hinted at a Sam Wilson/Bucky Barnes reunion, saying, “Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we’re coming back.”

Stan will next be seen in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, Thunderbolts*. The movie, which also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Edward Pierce, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, is directed by Jake Schreier from a script by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo. Per the official synopsis, “the story follows a group of antiheroes that go on missions for the government.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy