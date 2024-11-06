‘We would treat them like royalty!’: Dolly Parton knows just how to make it up to Kate Middleton after refusing tea at Buckingham Palace

Just like Dolly Parton can clearly see the “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” the stylish and infinitely endearing country music legend has the clarity to know when to say no to an invitation — even if it’s the fanciest one on Earth.

Recommended Videos

She did just that in 2023 when she refused Kate Middleton‘s offer to visit Buckingham Palace in the U.K. for a spot of high tea. It was no snub, however; our beloved blonde diva couldn’t fit the Princess of Wales into her packed schedule.

Now, she has thought of a way to make it up to Kate. Parton wants her to make the trip to Dollywood, the singer-songwriter’s Tennessee amusement park in the U.S.. Parton told Closer magazine,”Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!”

The bubbly entertainer and philanthropist made sure to include Middleton’s children in the plan too, “The kids could go on all the rides and we would treat them like royalty!” Not going to lie, if we were an uber-famous royal family, a break at Dollywood with homemade southern meals and the warm embrace of Parton’s infectious personality wouldn’t go amiss.

She also thinks a comfy, homey, vibe would be the way to go, saying “I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes – I wouldn’t put on any airs for them.” No dressing to impress for royals in this house. “I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it. I would love to have those kids at Dollywood.”

A potential grey cloud could have been the July 2024 Dollywood evacuation. Customers were forced to leave due to flash flooding when torrential rain caused a flash flood. Sections of the park were affected by the rising waters.

Thankfully, Dollywood employees did a fantastic job in the aftermath and reopened shortly after. Additional safety measures were put in place and emergency procedures were established in the event of more flooding. So, it’s all-clear for Kate and the kids.

She’ll need to get the visit done sooner rather than later, as her schedule is about to get really busy. Parton, 78, famously starts celebrating Christmas in November. We’re on the clock now, y’all. No movie night for her, she’s got cooking, decorating, and gift buying to do non-stop till the big day. I like to go over the top. You should see inside my house at Christmas,” she told Good Housekeeping.

It’s all part of the fun and joy for her, though. Parton loves to cook, hang out with her siblings, and dress up as “Granny Claus” for her grandkids. “I have my house and my yard decorated, I put a cross on top of the chapel, and on the night of Thanksgiving, I flick the switch and it all goes on.”

“Everything has lights on – and then we add more lights, and then more lights. I change all the decor up – the dishcloths and the curtains.” Sounds great for Kate, but where’s our invite?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy