‘Went out in a blaze of glory’: ‘Incredible’ and ‘determined’ non-royal, who inspired Kate Middleton and Prince William, dies at 17

Liz Hatton, a teenage photographer suffering from a rare cancer, who fulfilled her dream of photographing the Prince and Princess of Wales in October, has died. She was 17.

Liz’s mom, Vicky Robayna, shared the sad news on her X account, in a post where she expressed pride in the “kindness, empathy, and courage” displayed by her “incredible” and “determined” daughter over the nearly 12 months since she was diagnosed with desmoplastic small-round-cell tumor. This type of cancer typically begins as cell growths in the tissue lining the abdomen and pelvis. According to the BBC, the teen was told she had between six months and three years to live.

Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last. Even yesterday she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year. She was not only a phenomenal… pic.twitter.com/HbmyJYp0XD — PumpkinsandPost-Its (@2ndtimeMama) November 27, 2024

So, Liz created a photography bucket list, which included capturing a royal. She was first given that opportunity in the summer, but had to decline due to her ongoing chemotherapy treatment. “I was really upset,” she told the BBC, “but luckily, they were so so nice, and they promised to stay in touch, and they did.”

Liz thought she would just be photographing an event, only to be surprised with a catch-up session with William and Kate

A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024

On Oct. 2, the photographer was invited to Windsor Palace to photograph an investiture ceremony held by Prince William with whom, Liz said, she only expected to share a brief meeting. Instead, she was surprised by the princess and a proper chat. “We never expected to even meet the princess, never mind talk [for] so long with them.”

We were told on the day that I would obviously be taking photos, and we’d have a little walk through. (…) We were told that the prince would say a quick ‘Hello,’ but that was the extent of it. So, we went through all the photo taking and, then, we were in a room having some food (…) and, then, in they walked, the prince and princess. We spoke to them for a good half hour or so, and it was just amazing, because they were so kind. It was just like talking to a normal person.”

Kate, of course, shared Liv’s love of photography. The Princess of Wales, who serves as patron of The Royal Photographic Society, also enjoys taking pictures in her spare time. She’s famously in charge of capturing the official portraits of the Wales family, typically shared on George, Charlotte, and Louis’s birthdays, which landed her in hot water over Photoshop accusations.

Sadly, the two also shared their unfortunate health condition. Kate received her cancer diagnosis in January after undergoing major abdominal surgery — the same area where Liz was affected. “The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” the princess confessed in a September video message announcing the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

Kate concluded the video with a sense of hope, saying, “Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.” This sentiment was shared by Liz’s mom, who worked relentlessly to see all of her daughter’s wishes come true before it was time to say goodbye. “Would we choose to have Liz forever and none of these experiences — of course we would,” she told BBC Radio 4, “But that’s not on the cards, and we’re so very grateful that people have just gone out of their way to make things happen for her and make some of her dreams come true.”

The meeting was a success, with the Palace even preparing Liz’s favorite cake for her and her family to enjoy. “The best lemon drizzle cake I have ever had was on that day in the castle,” she told Daily Mail. The Waleses shared the love on social media, saying that the “talented young photographer”‘s “creativity and strength” had “inspired [them] both.”

Liz “went out in a blaze of glory with almost everyone she cared about seeing her for the last time at her exhibition last week,” her mom told the Daily Mail. She is survived by her mother Vicky, her stepfather Aaron and her little brother Mateo, 8.

