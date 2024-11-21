‘We’re gonna fight outside after this’: Keke Palmer returns to ‘Hoda & Jenna’ after telling them to mind their own business

Keke Palmer returned to Today With Hoda & Jenna one year after her last visit resulted in a viral video, and while this visit might result in another one, no one’s sure how to feel about it.

Recommended Videos

Keke Palmer has been making the rounds with her newly released book, Master of Me, appearing on The View, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was interviewed for a full episode of Shannon Sharpe‘s popular podcast, Club Shay Shay.

.@KekePalmer talks her new book Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/8a6AyiKBOb — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 20, 2024

Palmer also returned to the Today show a year after telling them to mind their own business, only to tell them the very same thing again. In fact, despite the Hoda & Jenna YouTube channel normally uploading a video of each celebrity appearance, they have only uploaded the other celebrity appearance from the episode, which was Bowen Yang. He even had a segment with Keke that was not uploaded.

Per usual, Today did still upload a video of the full episode.

Last year when Keke appeared on Hoda & Jenna, rumors abounded about her relationship with her child’s father, Darius Jackson. No one was sure whether he was actually her boyfriend, or if they were planning a future together.

Bowen Yang’s appearance after he had appeared with Keke Palmer

Naturally, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought it up in hopes to know what her relationship status was. Keke seeemed hesitant to give that information, albeit with a smile, so Jenna simply followed it up by asking, “Are you happy?”

Keke answered, “Yes. Life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly.”

Jenna then decided to ask outright, “Well, are you together?”

Keke replied, “You know, I’m gonna take a page out of my girl Beyonce’s book: Mind y’all’s business.”

Keke Palmer’s “mind y’all’s business” appearance from Sep 2023

Both Hoda and Jenna laughed in unison with Keke, and the interview continued in another direction.

The video of her appearance became popular, with many wondering if Keke was genuinely annoyed or if she was just being completely playful. Obviously, she was honest and meant what she said and all parties involved handled it well.

A few minutes into the most recent interview, Jenna indeed asked about the comment from last year and even stated, “I think we irritated you a little.” then asked, “But we’re good, right? You’re not mad at us?”

Keke immediately responded by saying, “We’re gonna fight outside after this.”

My new book Master of Me is out now! I'm wandering through these NY streets talking all about it, holla at your girl 💋 pic.twitter.com/Nb7NL8oMOh — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 20, 2024

It loosened the tension from the question as both Jenna and Hoda laughed, but Keke barely cracked a smile, making some believe there’s a little bit of truth to the joke. That’s not to say that Keke is going to beat up Hoda and Jenna on a Netflix special, but rather that she’s understandably annoyed.

She very quickly segued into talking about the subject of her book, which coincidentally is about how to control your narrative, and reiterated which she told the hosts last year, adding, ‘People do have to say, ‘I love you, boo….but mind your business.'”

We’ll see if Keke has a Hoda & Jenna chapter in her book. If she does, she can already add to it in the paperback edition with a follow-up from today.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy