‘What a damn strong woman’: Meryl Streep turned into MacGyver to escape L.A. fires after driveway got blocked by fallen tree

In yet more proof that Meryl Streep is an icon, the actress is said to have cut a “car-sized hole” in her fence as a means of escaping the Los Angeles wildfires.

News of the acclaimed actress’ MacGyver-like manoeuvre (cast her in the reboot?) came courtesy of her nephew, journalist Abe Streep. Writing in New York Magazine, Abe recounted Streep’s encounter with the Eaton blaze, which threatened her home in Pasadena when the wildfires broke out across Southern California earlier this month. After being ordered to evacuate on Jan. 8 — the day after the onset of the Palisades and Eaton fires — Streep took matters into her own hands… quite literally.

the fire never got to where meryl streep’s house is but this is terrifying nonetheless oh my God…. pic.twitter.com/qiN8ntQxRc — 𝗲𝘃𝗮✨ (@kellmanstreep) January 28, 2025

“When [Streep] tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit,” Abe recalled. While us regular folk might’ve descended into panic, the Oscar-winning actress was intent on fleeing to safety, and opted for a bit of resourceful handiwork to create a route of her own. “Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbour, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbours on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape.”

Given the sheer volume of her credits list, it’s possible Streep picked up a few techniques on set that made such an escape possible, though it’s far more likely she is simply the heroine we all imagine her to be. In any case, the actress was successful in evacuating her home, and it’s thought that her Pasadena residence was thankfully not burned down by the wildfires. Many have reacted to Streep’s fearlessness on social media, with one X user describing her as a “damn strong woman.”

Thank goodness she’s okay now. That must have been freaking horrifying. What a damn strong woman. — Dena (@xvdenaa) January 28, 2025

After recalling his aunt’s fearlessness in the face of crisis, Abe also spoke with fellow actor Martin Short about his own experience battling the Eaton wildfires. According to the account, Short — who stars alongside Streep in Only Murders in the Building — saw the encroaching flames from the balcony of his home in the Palisades, which he purchased in 1984. While he was initially planning to remain in situ, Short only made the decision to evacuate after his son, who lives nearby, called him and told him to flee. The actor did not face an obstruction to his exit like Streep, but he did encounter an obstacle in the form of gridlock and panic.

The route to safety, which Short said would usually “take five minutes,” ended up lasting “more than an hour” due to heavy traffic. Short said he made sure to bring his family photos with him as he evacuated. While the actor’s own house was thankfully unscathed by the fires, his son unfortunately lost his home in the Palisades. That adds to a long list of notable names whose houses were destroyed by the blaze, with Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Tyra Banks, Mandy Moore, and Eugene Levy each enduring the loss of their homes as a result of the devastating natural disaster, among many others.

happy 1 year anniversary to the meryl streep and martin short clip that changed everything pic.twitter.com/3QVnwe6kjA — 𝗲𝘃𝗮✨ (@kellmanstreep) January 12, 2025

Beyond the tragic loss felt by those in the community, the wildfires have unfortunately become a political issue at the hands of newly elected President Donald Trump, who attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom over his handling of the crisis. All the while, Trump’s new administration has floated plans to cut funding to FEMA, to the point where I wonder whether Streep’s wire cutters are strong enough to burrow into the Oval Office. President Streep has a nice ring to it.

