What are Meg Ryan, Dennis Quaid, and Jack Quaid’s net worths?

The mid-90s Quaid/Ryan union combined two of the decade’s biggest names, and resulted — 20 years later — in one of the current era’s most popular breakout stars.

People largely started recognizing Jack Quaid following his big breakout in The Boys, but he’s been working for decades. The son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, its no wonder the younger Quaid is leaking talent out of his ears, but its still a shock to see how much he’s already accomplished at only 31 years old. Not quite as much as his famous parents, of course, but he’s still got a few years of catching up to do.

Ryan and Quaid parted ways more than 20 years ago, but the former couple remain connected through their son. In they years since their divorce, both halves of the former union have enjoyed broad success in their shared field, and they’re now passing that torch to their son.

Meg Ryan’s net worth 2023

Ryan’s name, in particular, is on the rise these days, as the longtime rom-com queen returns to her roots with What Happens Later. The charming rom-com focuses in on losing love and finding it again later in life, and stars Ryan alongside fellow ‘90s staple David Duchovny.

With her name dominating headlines across the country, many longtime Ryan fans are nursing a fresh obsession with the perpetual favorite. She’s been a staple of the industry for going on five decades now, and she’s earned her stripes through countless success, and no small number of failures. Still, the successes shine far brighter than any misfires, and decades of work resulted in a net worth of around $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That makes her easily the highest earner in the Quaid/Ryan family, which is really no surprise when you look at the star’s overstuffed resume.

Dennis Quaid’s net worth

Then there’s Dennis Quaid, who is by no means a slouch — even compared to his hardworking former wife. Quaid is a genre-crossing favorite who’s resume stretches back just as far — farther, even — than Ryan’s, with credits on a huge number of major releases. He’s been an action star, a romantic favorite, a dramatic titan, and everything in between. There’s no genre unfamiliar to Quaid, and his schedule is just as packed in 2023 as it was in 1993 and 2003. He’s currently working on a slew of fresh and upcoming releases, including (but certainly not limited to) Strays, Reagan, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

He’s certainly keeping busy, but even with all that work Quaid is worth less than half of his former spouse. While Ryan lives it up with a full $85 million net worth, Quaid is living a very comfortable, but slightly less plush, life on his $30 million net worth. Its not quite in the range of pushing $100 million, but I’ll never see that much money in this lifetime or the next, so who’s judging?

Jack Quaid’s net worth

Most people might recognize him best from The Boys, but Jack Quaid will always be Brad Boimler to me. Its most certainly The Boys that put him on the map, however, and I would never deny his utter talent in somehow making Hughie Campbell hit every emotional note on the spectrum. He’s talented in every appearance he makes — even the ones that don’t perform well — and fans can catch him in Prime’s aforementioned superhero twist, as well as Star Trek: Lower Decks, Oppenheimer, and those same stunning Boimler vocals bring Supes himself to life in My Adventures with Superman.

The younger Quaid’s career is still very much in its early stages, but he already boasts a solid net worth. At only 31 years old, Quaid is already nursing a net worth of more than $2 million, according to various sources, which showcases just how massive his potential is. Within a few years, keeping to his current trajectory, Quaid could be threatening to dethrone his mother as the top earner in the family.