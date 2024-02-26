She went home empty-handed, but she was still a winner with this dazzling red carpet look.

The term ‘multi-hyphenate’ gets thrown around a lot in Hollywood, but perhaps no one better exemplifies that than Selena Gomez. She is a singer, songwriter, actor, child star, and the new girlfriend of Benny Blanco. Granted, that last one isn’t exactly a career achievement, but Gomez is surely within her rights to include it on her resume.

Now, as the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards have proved, Gomez is also a fashion icon. Gomez was nominated alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars for Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and while she was almost outshone by a Devil Wears Prada reunion, the singer and actress turned heads with a dazzling red carpet look. Take that, Meryl!

What did Selena Gomez wear to the 2024 SAG Awards?

Selena Gomez wore an all-white, custom Atelier Versace gown to the 2024 SAG Awards. Gomez has been known to sport the iconic fashion house’s most dazzling looks, but she brought extra shimmer to the gown with decked-out sequins and silver hoop earrings. Gomez completed the monochromatic white look with matching open-toe high heels, with extra flourishes in the form of silver detailing on the dress straps and a corseted bodice.

The Versace number featured a trailing skirt that pooled behind Gomez on the red carpet, with a makeup moment that included smoky eye shadow and a tawny lip. The actress wore her hair in a slicked-back updo, completing a look that’s destined to have her invited to this year’s Met Gala. What else would we expect from someone who has perfected the art of looking her best?

Gomez ultimately went home empty-handed from the SAG Awards, since it was the stars of The Bear who collected the trophy for best television comedy ensemble. In any case, with a red carpet entrance as dazzling as hers, Gomez could hardly be considered a loser.