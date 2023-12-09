What happened to 2 Chainz? His car accident and injuries, explained

Accumulating fame since his 2007 single, rapper 2 Chainz has been a part of the community of southern artists for quite some time now. Born Tauheed K. Epps, the Georgia-born performer has collaborated with fellow rappers such as Lil Wayne and Kanye West and has continued to make the rounds in the creative circles, so when news of him being involved in a car accident and sustaining injuries came out, his fans were naturally concerned.

Early in the morning on Dec. 9, TMZ reported that 2 Chainz was taken to the hospital following a car collision. His vehicle was reportedly rear-ended by a Tesla while he was driving on the I-95 in Miami. Following the incident, the rapper documented the aftermath on his Instagram stories where he can be seen being taken to the hospital in an ambulance. While taken in an ambulance, he remains in stable condition. No one sustained fatal wounds in the crash, but one other male was also injured in the accident and taken to the hospital, but their current status is yet unknown. Also, Deadline reported 2 Chainz might have suffered possible neck injuries in the incident.

The “It’s a Vibe” artist had been in Miami for the Art Basel event when the accident occurred. There has not been a confirmation of the other identities in the crash. TMZ stated, however, that a Nissan, Toyota, and Mercedes were involved in the collision and cops have reportedly shared that the Tesla driver was probably driving under the influence. 2 Chainz is currently recuperating in the hospital.