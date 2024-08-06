What happened to Aerosmith icon Steven Tyler’s voice?

Iconic rock band Aerosmith began their final tour, “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour,” on Sept. 2, 2023, and it was scheduled to end on Feb. 26, 2025. However, the band members have decided to cancel the rest of their shows due to an injury suffered by frontman Steven Tyler.

In Sept. 2023, Aerosmith postponed six concerts due to a medical issue. In a statement released by Tyler at that time, he said he damaged his vocal cords during one of their concerts, which resulted in bleeding. His doctor strongly advised him not to sing for a month so he could heal properly. Later on, however, Aerosmith canceled all tour dates for 2023, as more time was needed for their frontman to recuperate.

The damage was worse than initially thought

It turned out the damage Tyler sustained was more concerning than initially believed. Per a statement shared on Aerosmith’s Instagram, Tyler not only damaged his vocal cords, but fractured his larynx. The larynx, also called the voice box, is a tube that allows air to pass to the respiratory system. One of the leading causes of a fractured larynx is excessive talking or singing, which may lead to difficulty speaking, vocal changes, and even breathing problems.

Tyler’s distinctive voice is one of the elements that defines Aerosmith’s music, and without it, it just wouldn’t be the same. When they postponed the tour, the band said that Tyler required “ongoing care” and was receiving the best treatment he could get. However, the recovery takes time, and the singer was told to be patient.

Steven Tyler’s voice won’t fully recover

In Feb. 2024, Tyler gave an update regarding his fractured larynx and said that his throat was better, but he was still recovering. His daughter, Mia, confirmed that her father was much better but also revealed that the singer found it difficult to follow his doctor’s advice when it came to limiting the use of his voice. “You can’t shut him up — he can’t close that mouth,” Mia said. Otherwise, she said that Tyler was “very healthy.”

Aerosmith was supposed to resume touring in September. However, the band announced their retirement from touring. After months of working on getting his voice back to the way it was, Tyler’s doctors said that a full recovery was, unfortunately, not possible. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage,” the band’s statement read.

