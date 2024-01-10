What happened to Bobbie Spencer on ‘General Hospital’?

Nurse Bobbie was an integral part of the long running medical drama, so where is she?



General Hospital is bidding farewell to a longstanding character, Bobbie Spencer.

Actress Jacklyn Zeman portrayed Nurse Bobbie Spencer for 45 years of the show’s ongoing 60-year run on ABC. Her surprise departure was not a corporate decision, however. Rather, it stemmed from the tragic passing of Zeman, who succumbed to a brief battle with cancer on 9 May 2023 at the age of 70.

The announcement of Zeman’s passing was first made known by General Hospital’s executive producer, Frank Valentini on X. In his statement he said: “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work,”

Life on General Hospital

In 1977, Zeman made her first appearance on General Hospital as Barbara Jean, or Bobbie. Zeman’s character portrayed the spirited younger sister of Luke Spencer, who was played by Anthony Geary. Working together through the years, Zeman confessed that off-camera, she had come to consider Geary as close as, if not more than family. She said this to co-star Maurice Benard on his YouTube series State of Mind, “I’m probably closer to him than I would be to a real-life brother.”

Zeman’s final appearance as Bobbie on General Hospital was in April 2023, when she appeared for her character’s grandson’s wedding. In that same month, she also commemorated General Hospital’s 60th anniversary by sharing a video on Instagram and dedicated it to the show’s fans.

Unfortunately, the actress passed away barely two months later. Overall, her time on the show has spanned over a thousand episodes since her debut in 1977. Although she took a hiatus in 2010, she returned to reprise her role in 2013. Throughout her time on the ABC series, Zeman earned four Daytime Emmy nominations.

A tough year for General Hospital fans

Zeman’s passing marks the third loss within six months for the General Hospital community. The cast and crew first mourned the death of Sonya Eddy, a cast member who passed away in December 2022 due to complications from an emergency surgery. Tragedy struck again with Nneka Garland, a beloved producer who died suddenly in Mar. 2023.

In memory of Zeman, it has been decided that the long-standing series will broadcast two emotional tribute episodes on 10 and 11 Jan 2024. The episodes will honor Bobbie as the people of the town of Port Charles gather to pay homage and say their goodbyes to her.

Remembering Nurse Bobbie Spencer

Bobbie’s farewell episodes will feature a gathering of past and present General Hospital characters celebrating her life. Notable characters like Maxie (Kirsten Storms), who shared a special bond with Bobbie since childhood, Laura (Genie Francis), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Scott (Kin Shriner), and Carly (Laura Wright) have been confirmed to appear. Additionally, Finola Hughes (Anna) and Lynn Herring (Lucy), close to Zeman in real life, will appear. Ryan Carnes, known for portraying Lucas, will also return for these emotional tribute episodes.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Laura Wright shared the heartfelt moments shared by the cast concerning Zeman.

When we shot the memorial, the entire cast was there. And it wasn’t just for Bobbie; it was for Jackie as well….I mean, walking on set and seeing her photo, seeing all the pamphlets of like when you come to a memorial or a celebration of life, the pamphlet speaking about the individual and who is going to speak, it was bittersweet. It was about Jackie and everyone was so present. It was like we as a cast got to really say goodbye.

During the memorial, Bobbie’s daughter Carly and her best friend Felicia (played by Kristina Wagner) share a significant moment that connects them. However, an unexpected arrival by a stranger reveals a startling secret, leading Carly and Felicia on a spontaneous journey to Amsterdam to attend to Bobbie’s unresolved matters.

These upcoming episodes guarantee an array of twists and surprises, drawing upon the rich history of the show and Jacklyn Zeman’s legacy as Bobbie Spencer, ensuring an engaging yet heartwarming story.