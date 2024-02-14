You’d be hard pressed to locate a singular soul in the wrestling bubble who hasn’t at least heard of former performer Booker T. Joining the company back in 2001, it certainly didn’t take long before the six-time WWE champion connected with the audience and established himself as a household name. As a result, wrestling supporters have remained loyal to Booker T, so the minute that it appears something might be wrong, fans are quick to worry.

Earlier this month, the former wrestler revealed to his fans that he would need to undergo a medical procedure, and thus, would miss a scheduled event produced by NXT — which is known worldwide as a developmental center for the WWE. Booker T, of course, has served as a commentator on NXT alongside Vic Joseph since late 2022, so it makes complete sense as to why NXT fanatics would be concerned about the wrestler’s whereabouts and his overall health.

Said concern about Booker T (a WWE Hall of Famer) is obviously much more prominent than concern for a wrestler like Brock Lesnar, who has found himself tangled up in a horrific situation as of late.

So, what happened to Booker T?

Image via WWE

At the current time of this writing, it’s still unknown exactly what kind of medical procedure Booker T had done, but it was surely nothing too serious — seeing as Booker himself insisted that he would be back commentating on NXT in just a few short weeks. The commentary table has undoubtedly suffered a void due to Booker’s lively commentary and positive attitude and energy, but the good news is that he’s making a quick recovery.

Aside from any health scares, Booker T has enjoyed retirement outside of the wrestling ring, with the 58-year-old performer hosting a successful podcast and continuing his WWE legacy by being one of the voices of NXT.