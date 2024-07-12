What happened to Bruno Mars and is he still making music?

Bruno Mars — now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time. Whatever happened to the musician? Where did he go? And what’s he doing now?

Anyone who remembers the early 2010s will know just how much of a hold Bruno Mars and his music had on the music industry. His catchy tunes were simply inescapable, just hit after hit after hit: “The Lazy Song,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” and “When I Was Your Man,” to name just a few.

The man was unstoppable, and he still has people listening to and discovering his music today with over 70 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, despite his early success, we haven’t heard from Mars in a while. His last proper album was 24K Magic, which featured hits like “That’s What I Like” and the eponymous track “24K Magic.” But that album is eight years old now. Even the hit song “Uptown Funk” from Mark Ronson’s album Uptown Special on which Mars was featured is almost a decade old. So where is he? People want to know what’s going on in his life.

What happened to Bruno Mars?

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

You’ll be relieved to hear that nothing bad happened to him. In fact, nothing has happened at all. He’s still making and performing music, and he’s still very successful. Recently, most of his attention has been given to Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of himself and Anderson .Paak. The latter was an opening act for Mars during the European leg of his 24K Magic tour in 2017. At the time, the pair spoke of collaborating, but it wouldn’t happen for another few years.

Silk Sonic released their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, in 2021 to great success. The album received critical acclaim, with the song “Leave the Door Open” snagging four Grammy Awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. However, they chose not to submit the album for Grammy consideration. The duo also recently completed a residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas where the pop singer reportedly racked up a huge debt at the casino.

Outside of his work with Silk Sonic, Mars has been keeping busy with his solo live performances. Mars’ website lists a series of international tour dates in North and South America, as well as Asia. So evidently the singer has been, and continues to be, busy. That said, what does the future look like for Bruno Mars?

What’s next for Bruno Mars?

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It seems like Mars is not planning on slowing down anytime soon, with his tour dates going on until the end of this year. As for making new music, an article from Koha claims that the artist is working on his first solo album in seven years. The article was published in 2023, but we have yet to see the new album materialize. However, given how busy he’s been it makes sense that the album would take a little longer than intended.

Honestly, considering how much he’s been up to lately, it’s odd that we don’t hear about him more often. A lack of new solo material may be why some think he’s no longer making music, but nothing could be further from the truth.

