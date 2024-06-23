What happened to Chris from MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson, the man behind MrBeast, has built an empire of content creation. However, it’s not just Jimmy who has been in the spotlight; his longtime friend and collaborator Chris Tyson has become the subject of intense public interest.

Chris, a familiar face to MrBeast fans, has been an integral part of the channel’s success since its early days. Known for their wit, charm, and willingness to participate in Jimmy’s wild schemes, they quickly became a fan favorite.

In April 2023, Chris made a significant announcement that would change their life and career. They revealed that they had begun hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in February of that year. This disclosure marked the beginning of a very public journey of self-discovery and transformation for the YouTube star.

Hormone replacement therapy is a medical treatment that can help align a person’s physical characteristics with their gender identity. For Chris, this decision resulted from deep personal reflection and a desire to live authentically. The announcement was met with a mix of support and, unfortunately, some criticism from various corners of the internet. As Chris continued their journey, they became more open about their experiences and identity. In July 2023, during an appearance on Anthony Padilla’s YouTube series I Spent A Day With…, Chris came out as a transgender woman. She announced that she now goes by the name Kris and uses she/her pronouns.

MrBeast and the rest of the crew showed unwavering support for Kris throughout her transition. Jimmy Donaldson himself responded to transphobic attacks against Kris, firmly standing by his friend and colleague. This solidarity demonstrated the strong bonds within the MrBeast team and set an example for how influential figures can support LGBTQ+ individuals in the public eye.

Is Kris Tyson still part of MrBeast?

Since coming out, Kris has continued to be an active part of the MrBeast team, appearing in videos and contributing to the channel’s success. She has also become more vocal about her experiences as a transgender woman, using her platform to educate and inspire others. She has also used social media to showcase the changes caused by her hormone replacement therapy, the procedure that allowed her to become happier and more confident.

January vs December



(the first photo is the night I took hrt) pic.twitter.com/aD3ha4InhL — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) December 22, 2023

As of 2024, Kris continues to be an integral part of the MrBeast team, participating in videos and behind-the-scenes work. She has also become an advocate for transgender rights and visibility in the online space. Her journey has not only been personal but also contributed to broader conversations about gender identity and representation in digital media.

