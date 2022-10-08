What happened to former WWE wrestler Sara Lee? The sad fate of the ‘Tough Enough’ winner

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee passed away suddenly at the age of 30 this week, but what exactly happened?

The confirmation of Lee’s passing comes from her mother, Terri, on Facebook, CBS News reported. In addition, WWE’s official Twitter account confirmed the death of Lee, who was a winner in 2015 for the reality show Tough Enough:

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

Terri Lee offered no further clues as to her daughter’s cause of death in her Facebook post, which was understandably drenched with sadness:

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Lee shared three children with her husband, former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake (Cory Weston).

No cause of Lee’s death has been revealed, as Today reported, but the wrestler did make a social media post saying she was recovering from a sinus infection earlier this week. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row. First ever sinus infection kicked my butt,” was the caption from Lee’s final Instagram post.

Tributes for Lee, who won a $250,000 WWE contract after winning the Tough Enough contest, began pouring in on social media following her death.

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

I never met Sara Lee but she always seemed to have a beautiful energy. My heart goes out to her family and friends. It just doesn't make sense sometimes. 💔 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 6, 2022

The sweetest person that we were blessed to call a friend. Rest Peacefully, Sara. To Cory, Piper, Brady, and Case, I Love You and will forever be here for you. https://t.co/PeupQEIva5 — Eddie Orengo (@EddieOrengoWWE) October 7, 2022

RIP, Sara Lee.