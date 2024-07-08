What happened to Greg Abbott?

Ah Greg Abbott. The Texas Governor of nearly a decade continues to disappoint at every turn, embracing the MAGA mind frame with zealotous furor and putting the needs of his own state citizens last on the list of priorities.

Its been his approach to leadership from the start, but Abbott’s dismissal of the very people who got him elected is really starting to get old. Maybe its due to the ever-rising number of similarly incompetent state leaders cinching high-profile positions in government, or perhaps its simply thanks to our increasing lack of patience with the heartless harpies who put profit above life, but Abbott is only getting less popular.

For precisely that reason, the 66-year-old’s recent departure from his home state is seen as more of a boon than a barrier. Abbott’s absence isn’t seen as much of an issue to a bulk of Texans, but his lack of attendance even as yet another climate-spurred natural disaster strikes is sparking plenty of questions among the people who make his state their home.

Where the heck is Greg Abbott?

Texas is a magnet for global investments.



Honored to be with Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs Jyh-Huei Kuo this morning to sign a historic Economic Development Statement of Intent.



This agreement will spur job creation and promote innovation between Texas and Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/qBG25g9y2d — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2024

It seems to be a trend among Texas politicians to ditch the country whenever the going gets tough. Ted Cruz set the precedent when he bailed on his home state in the midst of a winter disaster that left hundreds dead and more without power, and it seems Abbott is taking up the torch.

As the state was buckling down in preparation for Hurricane Beryl, Abbott was busy rubbing elbows with foreign leaders. The timing of his departure isn’t necessarily on Abbott, given the unexpectedly dire development of the storm — which touched down on the state as a Category 1 — but his absence is being dully noted by the civilians he left behind.

While Texans endure punishing winds and widespread power outages, Abbott is busy discussing “business deals” with leaders across Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has taken over duties as acting governor, working hard to prep the citizens of his state and adding a wave of fresh counties to a Hurricane Beryl disaster declaration on Saturday, while Abbott works to strengthen business ties between Texas and Asian leaders.

In a statement about the trip, Abbott explained that “Texas is a magnet for global investments,” and expressed his hopes that the week-long journey will “spur job creation and promote innovation between Texas and Taiwan.”

Abbott’s trip began on July 5 and will continue through July 13. He should be back within his home state on the 13th, returning to his role as Governor and allowing Patrick to return to his typical duties as Lieutenant Governor.

