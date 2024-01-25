What happened to Jess Hilarious?

Jess Hilarious‘ career seemed like it was on a steep rise, back in 2023.

The comedian seemingly hit a snag in early 2024, however, after enjoying an extremely brief stint on The Breakfast Club, an enduringly popular radio show. Hilarious appeared on the program several times 2023, and all signs pointed to her becoming a permanent fixture on the show. At least, that’s what her fans expected, but it soon proved itself to be a false expectation, after Hilarious seemingly slammed her co-hosts in an Instagram story.

Was Jess Hilarious ever on The Breakfast Club?

While its true that many fans were taken off-guard by Hilarious’ confusing stint on The Breakfast Club, anyone thinking she was fired or removed from the cast is reaching a bit. The show often invites guests to join their program, and that’s likely all Hilarious was ever intended to be. She appeared on the show several times over the course of 2023, but every time as a guest host. She’ll might return eventually — despite her seemingly negative view of the show — but she’ll probably never be a permanent fixture.

Much of the confusion about Hilarious’ permanence on the program was likely sparked by the radio show’s hunt through 2023 for a new permanent host. Hilarious was tapped on several occasions, and the permanent hosts, along with the fanbase, all seemed to be in full support of her. Her comments in early 2024 will likely disqualify her from a return, however, after she slammed both Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as “trash” in an Instagram story.

Where is Jess Hilarious now?

Hilarious might not have a future on The Breakfast Club, but that doesn’t mean she’s without prospects. She’s headed on tour in 2024, bringing her comedic talent to a range of U.S. states through March of this year. Assuming those appearances go well, its likely we’ll see Hilarious expand that tour to include several other states as well.

And, given the high opinions Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy have — or used to have — of Hilarious, you never know. Maybe they’ll invite her back on the show to discuss that Instagram story, among other things, and give her the chance to explain her sudden change in tone.