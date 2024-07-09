What happened to Jhené Aiko’s brother?

Jhené Aiko is a Los Angeles R&B singer-songwriter and rapper whose career began in 2002. Now 36, she’s had a hugely successful career that’s seen her release three solo studio albums, a collaborative album (as Twenty88) with Big Sean, an EP, a mixtape, 19 singles as a lead artist, 13 singles as a featured artist, and embark on three headlining tours.

Recommended Videos

She’s in a long-term relationship with the aforementioned Big Sean and has been nominated for countless awards, winning a BET Award and a NAACP Image Award. She’s sold millions of records and is idolized by her legions of fans worldwide.

It undoubtedly sounds like she has it all, but she’s endured the misery of depression in recent years — and with good reason. Aiko lost her beloved brother, Miyagi, in 2012. But how did that happen?

What happened to Miyagi?

Image via Jhené Aiko/Instagram

Tragically, in 2012, Jhené Aiko’s brother Miyagi died due to an inoperable brain tumor.

In 2017, Aiko spoke to People about what her brother meant to her, telling the publication he was “an extension of herself.” She explained they were very close and that he regularly introduced her to new artists, books, and “new ways of thinking.”

Miyagi’s passing sent her spiraling into a world of depression, and Aiki spoke about it in depth, saying, “I definitely have been in really dark moments. I’m an emotional person and very, very sensitive.”

She used writing as an outlet to deal with her grief and, in 2017, released her first book, 2Fish, which she used to transform her pain into poetry. In a review, The Source said the book “will serve as a healing tool not only for herself but for others.”

We wish Jhené Aiko continued success in her career.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy