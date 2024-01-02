What happened to Jim Carrey?

Jim Carrey is one of Hollywood’s most recognized actors yet it might be a while before we see his face on the big screen again. According to recent interviews, and rumors, he may be leaving the limelight of Hollywood for good.

Jim Carrey first captured fans’ hearts and attention with his role in the hit comedy sketch show In Living Color in 1990. His comedic genius continued to shine through in his subsequent roles in Dumb and Dumber, The Cable Guy, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. His off-the-wall voices, outbursts, and physical comedy solidified his spot in Hollywood. He has spent decades making fans laugh but now at the age of 60, his life might be heading down a new path. Here is everything we know about Jim Carrey’s upcoming life and career changes.

Did Jim Carrey leave Hollywood?

Jim Carrey, now 60, is reportedly looking to leave the limelight for good. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey admitted that he felt Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will most likely be his last film and he plans to “retire” from acting.

With his first leading movie role coming in 1984’s Once Bitten, Carrey has been in the acting business for four decades, following up his aforementioned ’90s success with such movies as How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Truman Show and the first Sonic the Hedgehog. He has been nominated for Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and all sorts of acting attributes.

Yet in the last decade, Carrey has been looking for more out of life, or actually less. Less noise, less hustle, and less Hollywood. He went on to say “I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough,” he said. “I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Jim Carrey finds spirituality

Carrey’s search for spirituality has been well publicized as he has given multiple interviews on the subject and shared much of his journey publicly. He reported to the Vancouver Sun, that he cultivated a daily practice to help with depression and now finds it vital to his overall health and well-being. Through this medium of expression, he has also found additional talents. As it turns out, not only is he a gifted actor he also is a gifted artist. He shares his paintings and musings with fans and helps guide many toward meditation and spiritual pursuits. He has a unique perspective on Hollywood life, and as of late, has found it less to his liking.

In fact, this is not the first time we have heard from Carrey about his desire to leave the scene, as he revealed similar plans in 2018. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter “I just didn’t want to be in the business anymore,” he said at the time. “I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting.” Jim Carrey is a very talented painter and sculptor and his work is featured in several galleries and exhibits.

While Jim Carrey seems to be looking forward to spending more time in his role as an artist, there is another role that he finds equally important in his life, his role as a father. Jim Carrey enjoys spending time with his daughter, now 36-year-old Jane Erin Carrey, and is looking forward to his break from Hollywood in order to spend more time with his family. While it is a crushing blow to fans, Carrey does seem to leave a door open to the acting community.

He does leave us with some hope saying “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road.” He also revealed that if there is a Sonic The Hedgehog 3, he might indeed be part of it. So maybe we haven’t seen the last of Jim Carrey just yet. Here’s hoping!

Jim Carrey’s contributions to art, spirituality, and the acting community have been immense. While he may be transitioning out of one, we are sure to see more of him shine in the other areas of his life.