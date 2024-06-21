What happened to Kiefer Sutherland?

Kiefer Sutherland was one of the biggest TV stars of the 2000s. He established himself as a great supporting actor in films in 1980s and 90s, but it was his turn as Jack Bauer in the thriller series 24 that made him a household name.

Sutherland, of course, has acting talent in his blood. His father, Donald Sutherland, was already a legendary star by the time he broke into Hollywood. Donald Sutherland recently passed away at the age of 88, and a devastated Kiefer issued a public statement.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Given how little fans have heard from Kiefer Sutherland in recent years, however, there’s been some curiosity about what he’s been doing.

Does Kiefer Sutherland have a new show?

Kiefer Sutherland will always be remembered for his ten-year stint on 24. He reprised his Jack Bauer role in the 2014 limited 24: Live Another Day. Since then, however, the actor has continued to land steady work on the small screen.

He played the President of the United States in the series Designated Survivor, which ran from 2016 to 2019 on ABC. He was even nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actor in A New TV Series. He’s also dipped his toe into video games, notably playing Venom Snake in Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain in 2015.

Sutherland also starred in the Paramount Plus series Rabbit Hole in 2023. It marked the actor’s return to the thriller format after attempts to distance himself from his 24 persona, and it earned positive reviews from critics. Unfortunately, Rabbit Hole was canceled after only one season. The actor does not currently have a show in production, but he appears to be mounting a comeback of sorts.

Kiefer Sutherland drew universal praise for his performance in the 2023 film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. He was Nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries. He’s also set to play a huge role in the upcoming Clint Eastwood drama Juror No. 2.

Kiefer Sutherland has also made it clear that he’d be willing to return to the 24 franchise. He’s voiced his admiration for the character of Jack Bauer in recent years, and told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d be more than happy to pick up the gun again:

I’m not a writer, so I have no say in this. All I’ve ever tried to say is I’m not the reason it’s not happening. If they came to me with a good story, there would be no hesitation on my part.

What was Kiefer Sutherland’s relationship with Donald?

Kiefer Sutherland posted a tribute to his father, Donald Sutherland, shortly after his death was confirmed. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film,” he wrote on Twitter. “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved.” It was a heartfelt message, and one that made it clear that Sutherland dearly loved his father.

The two men were not always close, however. Donald, who divorced Kiefer’s mother in 1970, told People Magazine that there he had a strained relationship with his son when he was younger:

There is inevitably always going to be a point when the younger lion wants to take on the older lion and then there is always going to be a point when the older lion is going to need the younger lion to help.

Fortunately, they mended their differences and developed an extremely close relationship when Kiefer Sutherland began acting. Kiefer and Donald appeared in the legal drama A Time to Kill (1996), but they didn’t share any screen time. They wouldn’t officially act together until the western Forsaken in 2015. Kiefer Sutherland assured People Magazine that the experience lived up to the hype. “Working with him is something I have wanted to do for 30 years,” he admitted. We’re glad he finally got his wish.

