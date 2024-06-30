What happened to Michael J. Fox?

What happened to the guy who made skateboarding with a hoverboard look like the future we all deserved? You remember him, right? Marty McFly, the coolest kid in Hill Valley, played by none other than Michael J. Fox. Back in the ’80s, he made us believe that hoverboards were just around the corner, and we would all be zipping around town, leaving those clunky skateboards in the dust.

Fox, who shot to fame in the ’80s, not only nailed the role of Marty McFly but also became America’s favorite young uncle figure on Family Ties. Michael Andrew Fox, known professionally as Michael J. Fox, was born on June 9, 1961, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The son of a police officer and an actress/payroll clerk, Fox showed an early interest in acting. His family moved several times during his childhood, eventually settling in Burnaby, a suburb of Vancouver. Fox began his acting career at the age of 15, appearing in Canadian television shows such as Leo and Me. By 18, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time.

His early American television work included roles in series like Palmerstown, U.S.A. However, his breakout role came with the sitcom Family Ties, where he played Alex P. Keaton, a role that earned him three Emmy Awards. This role was just the springboard he needed, as Fox was about to make a quantum leap into cinematic history. In 1985, he starred in Back to the Future as Marty McFly, a role that cemented his place in Hollywood. But little did we know that while we were dreaming of hoverboards, Michael J. Fox was facing a battle of his own.

Michael’s health challenges & the bump in the road

In 1991, at just 29 years old, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder that progressively affects movement.

Instead of retreating from the public eye, Fox turned his personal struggle into a public narrative. He didn’t immediately disclose his condition, continuing to work while subtly adapting his roles to fit his changing abilities. He starred in Spin City from 1996 to 2000, earning an Emmy, three Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance. His appearances on shows like The Good Wife and Curb Your Enthusiasm were also critically acclaimed.

It wasn’t until 1998 that he went public with his diagnosis. Following his diagnosis, Fox gradually shifted his focus from acting to advocacy. He established the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which has since become a leading organization in Parkinson’s research, raising over a billion dollars for the cause.

He has even testified before Congress, urging them to support more funding for research. And you know what? It’s working. Thanks in no small part to Michael J. Fox’s efforts, we’re closer than ever to finding a cure for Parkinson’s. Scientists are making breakthroughs every day, and there’s a real sense of hope and optimism in the Parkinson’s community.

What’s Fox up to these days?

The actor married actress Tracy Pollan in 1988, and they have four children. Recently chatting with People, he opened up about his year, and it’s been a mixed bag of efforts and celebrations. But in true Michael J. Fox fashion, he’s not letting that get him down.

“With the help of family, with the help of people that I work with, I’ve been able to meet those challenges and go beyond them and do new things. And the whole thing is just keep having new experiences, whether it’s experiences that push forward, what we’re trying to do and our mission with foundation.”

He’s still pushing forward, still finding the good in every situation. And speaking of good things, he also revealed his daughter is getting married!

Michael J. Fox recently made headlines with a surprise appearance at the iconic Glastonbury Festival on June 29, marking a standout moment during Coldplay’s fifth performance there. Despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, Fox showcased his musical skills by playing guitar on two of Coldplay’s tracks, “Humankind” and “Fix You.” For fans of Fox, who know him as the guitar-playing Marty McFly from Back to the Future, seeing him perform live was a poignant reminder of his enduring talent and charisma.

So yeah, Michael J. Fox is doing quite a bit, actually. He’s got his challenges, sure, but he’s also got a lot to be grateful for. A loving family, a successful career, and the chance to make a real impact on the world.

