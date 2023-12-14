What happened to Raven-Symoné?

The 2020s are seeing a range of childhood favorites re-emerge in exiting new adult-aged projects.

Everyone from Lizzie Maguire‘s Hilary Duff to Amanda Bynes and Raven-Symoné are enjoying a renewed prominence, as nostalgic Millennials flock to their new projects with happy hearts. We love seeing the stars we grew up on thrive, and — despite plenty of hurdles over the years — many of our favorites are back and better than ever.

Not that some of them ever really left. Sure, its been more than a decade and a half since That’s So Raven concluded, but its not like she stepped away from the spotlight. Symoné has been on and off our screens since she was essentially a toddler, and she’s not ceding the spotlight anytime soon. The 38-year-old star is in the midst of several ongoing projects, and eyeing at least one upcoming film.

Raven-Symoné’s childhood contributions

Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

Symoné was a constant presence on the small screen from the early ’90s through the 2000s, appearing in more than three dozen televisions shows, a heaping handful of films, and even putting out several popular albums. She’s a multi-talented star, despite some wacky claims over the years, and she seems determined to maintain her position at the top.

Following a hugely successful career as a child star — appearing in a range of Disney Channel releases including That’s So Raven — Symoné branched out into adult projects. She appeared in a range of releases as herself, serving up an eye-catching cameo on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Master of None, and Drop the Mic, to name a few, between 2015 and 2020.

Where is Raven-Symoné now?

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Following her stint of cameos, Symoné initiated work on several ongoing series. Raven’s Home debuted on the Disney Channel all the way back in 2017 and is still going today, as is Big City Greens. She juggles those projects alongside several others, stepping in to contribute to A Black Lady Sketch Show and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2022 alone.

As for the future? Symoné might be considering a future in fortune telling — after revealing in 2023 that she is supposedly psychic — but she’s not leaving acting behind. She’s slated to appear in upcoming release Quarter, which is in post-production, and she’s doubtless got plenty more television appearances likewise on the docket.

That’s on top of Symoné’s home life, which likely keeps her plenty busy all on its own. In 2020, the star tied the knot with Miranda Maday, who she’s been happily sharing a home with since. The pair have yet to welcome any children into the fold, and may never do so, but Symoné’s fans would doubtless be delighted should they ever decide to add a mini-me or two into the mix.