What is a ‘pick me’ girl? The ‘Love is Blind’ phrase, explained

Love is Blind‘s official season 6 conclusion landed on Netflix in spectacular style, leaving fans of the dramatic dating show with plenty to talk about.

From unexpected guest stars to several contentious conversations, the season 6 reunion may have been the best so far. I stand by what I said last reunion about blood pressure monitors — can you imagine how much Sarah Ann’s spiked during her shouting match with Jess? — but even without any medical devices involved, the season 6 reunion was a doozy. Overladen with drama, harsh questions, and stark revelations, it paired perfectly with the riveting season it followed, and as a perk, the reunion taught at least a few viewers a new word. Not everyone agrees on just who qualifies for the term, but a bulk of the audience saw at least one “pick me” girl on that stage last night.

Why is Sarah Ann accused of being a “pick me” girl?

Sarah Ann’s been dubbed the official “pick me” girl of season 6, and she takes issue with the label. After enjoying a position as one of season 6’s standout villains, the 30-year-old customer service manager attempted to slap back during the March 13 reunion, but found herself lacking in support. She didn’t manage to make many friends this season, and that was starkly apparent when they all met face-to-face.

First, a bit of background to put things in context. Sarah Ann matched with Jeramey relatively early on, but — despite a strong connection and some great conversations — he ultimately chose to go with Laura. Mid-way through his engagement to Laura, however, Jeramey engaged in a major faux pas when he ran into Sarah Ann in the real world. While Laura was waiting at home, Jeramey was chatting up another woman until 5am.

That was the beginning of the end for Laura and Jeramey. Particularly after Jeramey lied to Laura about his location, doubled down on his actions, and ultimately chose to call things quits. Within minutes of their breakup, Jeramey had pivoted to Sarah Ann, who he’s been with ever since.

This was all prompted by a single DM, sent from Sarah Ann to Jeramey following Sarah Ann’s departure from the pods. She informed Jeramey that she was still interested in a relationship, despite knowing full well that he was engaged at the time. This prompted accusations of being a “pick me” girl, which followed Sarah Ann all the way to the reunion.

What does “pick me” girl mean?

Image via t-lorien/Getty Images

A pick me girl is a woman who, even to the detriment of her female companions, will seek constant male validation and often insinuate that she’s “not like other girls,” according to Urban Dictionary. Pick me girls are known to throw other women under the bus in order to achieve their own wants, and they often shape their personalities around the male validation they seek.

Sarah Ann shows some pretty blatant signs of being a pick me girl in season 6 of Love is Blind. She willfully ignores Jeramey’s engagement in her attempt to get with him, she brazenly keeps him out to all hours of the night chit-chatting — something that Jeramey is obviously more at fault for than Sarah Ann — and, when his relationship fails, she quickly steps in to snatch him up.

Even afterward, Sarah Ann maintained that she did nothing wrong, despite the clear damage her actions, paired with Jeramey’s, did to Laura. As a result, she’s clearly disliked by a bulk of the cast — particularly the women — another commonality shared across many pick me girls. Its an unfortunate label to land, particularly while the world is watching from behind our screens, but Sarah Ann’s attempts to redirect the criticism fell wholly flat. She’ll carry the label for a good while, in the wake of that tense back and forth, but it’s up to viewers to decide whether or not she deserves it.