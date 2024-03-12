‘How did he possibly pass the psych check?’: ‘Love is Blind’ season 6 star’s ex-girlfriend shares troubling relationship history

The sixth season of Netflix’s Love is Blind is giving even the contentious season 5 a run for its money. Even without any lawsuits, the latest season of the dramatic dating show is melting down.

The gradual spiral of season 6 started with several wild allegations about the men of Love is Blind, and slowly transformed into cast-wide issues that started before production ever began. Several of the men from season 6 — including Jeramey, Trevor, Matt, and Kenneth — faced broad accusations from viewers as the season was airing, from staying in relationships while in the pods, to dishonesty about their gender preferences. Few of these accusations have been confirmed, however, which leaves fans of the series with their heads spinning and no real indication of when clarity will come.

The reunion episode slated to drop on March 13 will likely provide some closure when it comes to fan questions, but its nearly guaranteed some participants will fail to show, and others will dodge questions about their activity outside the pods. That leaves fans open to speculate, rumormonger, and hypothesize about which claims are true, and which are works of fiction.

One allegation, in particular, paints one of the most-featured men in Love is Blind season 6 in a starkly negative light. It comes from a woman who claims to be his ex-girlfriend, and — if her story is true — it seems Laura dodged a massive bullet.

What did Jeramey’s ex say on TikTok?

A woman who claims to be Jeramey’s ex has been speaking out on TikTok about her experiences with the burgeoning reality star. User @GingerSnapss_ took to her page to share a multi-part tale of her relationship with the controversial participant.

For those that need a reminder, Jeramey was already an unpopular cast member in season 6. He started off strong, matching with and ultimately proposing to Laura, before things fell apart during the latter half of the season. He stayed out until all hours of the night, lied about it, and ultimately ditched his fiancée in favor of Sarah Ann, another connection he made in the pods.

Now, back to the real-world drama. Before he ever entered the pods, Jeramey was reportedly in a relationship with @GingerSnapss_. The pair dated for a good while, but things ended on extremely bad terms, and his ex is speaking out about it.

@GingerSnapss_ (who we’ll call Ginger from here on out) details, across several separate TikToks, how she and Jeramey’s relationship came to be, and how it eventually fell apart. The pair first met back in early 2014, when Ginger realized that Jeramey — who is referred to as “Shmeramey” throughout — had a supplement she was seeking out available in his store. The pair hit it off, eventually started dating, and a few months later moved in together.

That’s where the issues started. What began as bickering gradually escalated into full blown fighting, which — in one instance — led to “Shmeramey” putting his fist through a wall. Things escalated even further following that incident, however, and ultimately culminated in a standoff involving a gun and police responders. A fight over Ginger arriving home on Jeramey’s schedule apparently prompted the fight, which Ginger says resulted in Jeramey pulling a gun on her, Ginger fleeing the premises, and police arriving to clear things up.

Jeramey was apparently arrested following the terrifying stand off, but its unclear whether Ginger chose to press charges. Unfortunately for the drama-hungry fans waiting on the sidelines, she’s yet to post the conclusion of her story, leaving the rest of us hanging with her fourth TikTok, which ends right as police ask her about pressing charges.

Even without the conclusion, however, Ginger’s story is harrowing. If true, it reveals a dark and violent side to Jeramey that Love is Blind viewers have yet to see, and it begs major questions about the background checks that Netflix reportedly carries out ahead of casting.

We’re inclined to believe Ginger when she speaks her truth, but the veracity of her story came into question just a few days after the fourth part of her story was uploaded. Jeramey posted a video of his own, and in it worked to discredit much of what Ginger said.

What has Jeramey said in response?

Jeramey doesn’t start off overly strong in his 9-minute response, after choosing to identify his ex-girlfriend by her full name within the first few seconds. Jeramey’s identity is well known by now, but that’s his choice. He signed onto a reality television show, Ginger did not. For that reason, we’ll be continuing to use the name Ginger through the remainder of this story.

The 32-year-old wastes no time in blasting Ginger’s story as entirely untrue, even going so far as to say “none of this story happened,” and calling the eventual police involvement accurate, but stemming from a false accusation. One valid portion of his initial schpiel stands out — he notes that, typically when police are involved and apprehend a suspect, a report is made. Ginger may have decided against pressing charges, which could have prevented a report from identifying Jeramey by name, but in such a dangerous situation, the lack of a report does beg questions.

Jeramey’s side of the story continues to deviate sharply from Ginger’s version of events as the TikTok wears on. He goes onto list the five guns he reportedly kept in the house, which he says includes three “inoperable” firearms, along with a working shotgun and a working rifle. According to Jeramey, he handed those weapons over to the police to avoid a similar situation in the future, and never got them back.

Jeramey’s story is largely a rebuttal, point by point, of Ginger’s, but a few other moments stand out. He hilariously slams his ex for staying out until all hours of the night, when he infamously did so himself while engaged to Laura, and even claims that he and Ginger are still in contact. According to Jeramey, he and Ginger have been in contact as recently as last year, and Jeramey seems to press the idea that Ginger was holding out interest in restarting their relationship at that time.

Ginger will likely come back with a response of her own within a few days, along with an official conclusion to her story. Jeramey noted, at the end of his own TikTok, that he doesn’t intend to speak any more on the matter. He’s leaving the rest up to his legal team, which could see Ginger retreat a bit from socially sharing the story, if true.

In all, it’s a whole mess. Both halves of the story are contentious, and toss accusations around like candy at a parade, and its hard to determine which account is true. All we can hope is that Ginger, and maybe even Jeramey, eventually shed further light on the situation, and that more clarity comes with Wednesday’s reunion.