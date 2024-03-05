When did filming for season 6 of ‘Love is Blind’ take place?

Every season of Love is Blind is jam-packed with drama, but season 6 is giving its predecessors a run for their money. It’s not experiencing nearly as many behind-the-scenes issues as season 5 — and no lawsuits have been born of the latest season just yet — but the tea has been flowing since the season 6 participants entered their pods for the very first time.

The first half of the season wasted no time in digging into the drama, and by the time more episodes had arrived, fans were thoroughly hooked. So far in season 6 we have an instant villain, a man who reportedly entered the pods while in a long-term relationship, a liar (and maybe a cheater), and at least one late-game break-up. Things are messy as all get-out in the Love is Blind world, and they’re only likely to get worse as the season inches on.

When was season 6 of Love is Blind filmed?

The messy timelines that make up the bulk of Love is Blind’s season 6 drama are vital when it comes to many of the questions viewers have. Rumors of affairs, previous relationships, mid-season shenanigans and more have been running wild this season, but many of these claims would only be damning if they happened within a certain timeframe.

For example, rumors about former-favorite Trevor, who reportedly was in a relationship while filming the series, tarnished the participant’s once-shining reputation. But he was only wrong if the receipts are right, and he was actually taking photos and sharing texts with his ex while ramping up for a show based around getting married.

Which it appears he was. Filming for season 6 of Love is Blind started right around March 26, 2023, the same time frame in which Trevor was reportedly in a long-term relationship. He was only involved in filming for a few weeks, due to Chelsea’s decision to go with Jimmy, but the timeline does indicate that Trevor was trying to game the system. The timeframe implicates several other cast members as well, which just ramps up excitement for what’s sure to be a deliciously tantalizing reunion episode.