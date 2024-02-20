Jimmy sees Jessica on ‘Love Is Blind,’ explained

The latest season of Love is Blind is already a doozy. Season 6 of the Netflix series sports far fewer legal hurdles than season 5 — so far, at least — but it’s heaped up with just as much drama and disorder as fans have come to expect from the unique dating show.

Season 6 once again saw 30 singles enter the pods in the search for love. Among them were the participants fans are gradually getting to know over the course of the season, as they couple up, get engaged, and head off to see what outside life looks like together.

There’s always a love triangle or two in Love is Blind, but season 6’s most interesting was between Jimmy, Jessica, and Chelsea. Jimmy matched with both Jessica and Chelsea in the pods, and they enjoyed a lengthy dating process before Jimmy finally made up his mind. Fans have plenty of theories as to why, but Jimmy chose Chelsea, and Jessica was not pleased when she found out. She gave Jimmy a piece of her mind, and in the process promised him that he would “choke” when he saw what she looked like in the real world.

That moment is coming up quickly on Love is Blind season 6, and fans are awaiting the heaping helping of drama with bated breath. Teasers for future episodes hint toward a truly chaotic situation once Jimmy realizes what he missed out on, and it guarantees to be equal parts thrilling and messy.

What happens when Jimmy sees Jessica for the first time?

Love is Blind season 6 dropped the first portion of its season on Feb. 14, breaking from its typical release schedule in several ways. A full six episodes hit Netflix all at once, in an increase from a usual season’s four to five, and the show is shifting from a late-week release to one in the middle.

Regardless of the slight increase in episodes, however, the moment everyone is waiting for has yet to happen. Jimmy and Jessica have yet to meet in person, but teasers for the remainder of the season make it clear that it’s only a matter of time. By the time episodes 6 and beyond hit the streaming service, we’re certain to have the official meeting of Jimmy and Jessica in person, and man does it look like it’s going to get messy.

Jessica is, as she promised Jimmy, an incredibly attractive woman. To be fair, so is Chelsea — his current fiancee — but Jessica sports the classic brand of beauty that Jimmy will no doubt find himself attracted to. And, while I see the resemblance between Chelsea and Megan Fox, those claims about her celebrity lookalike got in the 31-year-old’s way. Jimmy was clearly disappointed when he met her, so any emotional and intellectual connection they shared is now weighted down by that disappointment, paired with Chelsea’s insecurities.

Its sure to be a whole situation when Jimmy finally lays eyes on Jessica, and it seems we’re only a few days away from the big moment. Fresh episodes are slated to join the first portion of season 6 on Wednesday, Feb. 21, leaving fans with a nice short wait before the other shoe drops.