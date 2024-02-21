Five couples got engaged in season 6 of Love is Blind, which blessedly left much of the mess of season 5 behind. With the official release of the season’s second part ⏤ which takes the couples through their honeymoons and back into the real world ⏤ people are picking their favorite participants and rooting for at least a few successful weddings.

Recommended Videos

We’ll see who has what it takes to last as the remainder of the season rolls out, but a number of fans remain in the weeds over one specific topic: One participant’s admission of her celebrity lookalike. While in the pods — notably participating in an experiment that removes looks from the equation — the sweet but insecure Chelsea told her eventual fiancé Jimmy that people think she looks like Megan Fox. That comparison was enough to light a firestorm among viewers, some of whom see no resemblance and others of whom are in full support of Chelsea’s statement. Still more think any mention of looks betrays the whole point of the experiment.

Who is Love is Blind‘s Megan Fox lookalike?

Chelsea may have made a mistake in bringing up her looks at all, but what’s done is done. She told Jimmy that while she personally doesn’t see it, people have told her she looks like Jennifer’s Body star Fox. And, considering the main thing Fox is known for is being singularly attractive, that pretty much made up Jimmy’s mind.

Then the pair met in person and, while plenty of people have said they do see a resemblance, Jimmy is clearly not among them. He went so far as to say Chelsea “lied” to him about how she looked, but here’s the thing: did she? She shouldn’t have brought looks into the equation at all, that’s true, but at the end of the day she explicitly said, “I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.” And what did Jimmy do? Decide she was a Megan Fox clone, get excited, and then end up disappointed.

Chelsea has a lot to offer despite the insecurities currently weighing her down in the experiment, and what I see as a massive mistake in saying yes to Jimmy instead of Trevor. She’s a flight attendant with an adventurous sprit, she’s independent, outdoorsy, and she laughs easily. The 31-year-old is clearly prepped and ready to find her forever person, but it’s still unclear if that person is Jimmy.

Online, people have made the Chelsea/Fox comparison a lynchpin of current Love is Blind conversations. It seems that half the web is invested in the debate as they consider whether Chelsea’s dark hair, light eyes, and face shape are enough to draw comparisons. The debate is still raging, even as the story shifts to fresh drama and blossoming hurdles, and Chelsea is happily fanning the flames. She’s chatted about the topic over on social media several times, first jokingly asking people who see the similarities to step up and say so, and later re-sharing discussions among fans.

Regardless of where you land, its a funny situation that only reality television could birth. Where else do you go to find a fanbase invested enough to argue online over someone else’s celebrity lookalike?