‘Love Is Blind’ season 6 reunion release date and time, confirmed

Season six of the hit Netflix show Love Is Blind is well underway, and with such a drama-packed season, people are already begging for a reunion. Fans have seen a lot of highs and lows so far, including multiple love triangles, unexpected breakups, and what feels like more drama than ever.

Recommended Videos

The final episodes of the season will be released on February 28 and March 6, and the hit reality show’s hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, are prepping for the reunion episode. They announced the date of the episode in a YouTube video, even asking fans to let them know their burning questions.

The Lacheys even teased the invite list, teasing Jimmy, A.D., Chelsea, Clay, and Brittany as potential guests. According to People, Love Is Blind also sent out a press release letting the media know that the reunion will be held in front of a live audience with some surprise special guests.

With so much tension among the couples this season, fans are itching to ask their burning questions, and many took to social media to suggest a live audience and viewer-submitted questions.

Love is blind needs to do a reunion with a live audience and let US ask the questions that need to be asked! — glo ⭐️ (@glohanys) February 26, 2024

Luckily enough, fans got exactly what they wanted. They’re already busy in the comments section of all of the Love Is Blind social media pages, asking away. Fans want to know behind-the-scenes information about the screening process for potential contestants, as well as offering several renditions of “what was his problem?” pointed at various of the men in the cast.

Viewer reactions alone should tell you everything you need to know about the level of juice expected at this reunion. Excited fans will be able to watch the reunion episode only on Netflix on March 13 at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT.