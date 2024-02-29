Who was Jessica from ‘Love is Blind’ spotted on a plane with?

Behind-the-scenes drama is increasingly a lynchpin of the Love is Blind formula, and season 6 is serving it up in droves. The latest season of Netflix’s favorite reality dating series isn’t facing any lawsuits — that we know of — but the casting directors might want to beef up their game.

A number of participants from season 6 have come under scrutiny as the season rolls out. Online sleuths have been hard at work since Feb. 14, tracking down and dissecting every aspect of these people’s lives. The result has been several eye-popping revelations about previous relationships, engagements, and backstage cheating.

The cheating accusations, more than anything, are sparking widespread debate among the Love is Blind fandom, as they argue over whether Sarah Ann was right to send that message and if Trevor was really in a relationship while chatting up Chelsea.

Cheating conversations boiled over in mid-February — just after the episode 10 and 11 drop — when several cast members were spotted out together in public. Many people had concerns over Jessica and Jimmy’s post-pod connection, but, when they caught sight of the Kardashian lookalike at an airport, it wasn’t Jimmy she was chatting up.

Who was Jessica traveling with?

The stunning, conversation-driving Jessica was a standout on Love is Blind season 6 despite her relatively short tenure as a main cast member. Following Jimmy’s decision to pursue Chelsea instead of her, the 29-year-old departed the pods and became a fringe character on the show. She recently returned for a gathering of the “pod squad,” however, and reignited concerns over Jimmy’s decision. Even Jimmy seems to be uncertain about exactly who he’ll choose, but Jessica showed nothing but class when she met up with him for the first time.

It isn’t Jimmy that’s sparking relationship theories with Jessica anymore, however. The Love is Blind favorite was recently spotted at an airport with a very different member of the pod squad, and not an available one — at least according to the latest episodes. Jessica was spotted chatting up Johnny while walking through LAX, in a video obtained by TMZ, and the quick, distant clip was more than enough to ignite a firestorm in the Love is Blind fandom.

People immediately latched onto the video, and rumors of a love triangle, affair, or side-piece immediately popped off. Viewers wondered after Amy — Johnny’s current fiancée — and pondered just what massive revelations are headed our way in the show’s finale and reunion episodes.

The truth of the matter is likely far less salacious than fans want it to be. While it was unexpected to see Johnny and Jessica chatting one another up, particularly given their relative lack of contact in the show, their meet-up was almost certainly innocent. The cast of season 6 was recently in Las Angeles to film the season’s reunion episode, and it’s likely that Jessica and Johnny were just on the same flight out. They, like most cast members on the show, have probably become friends over the course of the season and were just enjoying some companionship while waiting for their flight.

There could be something much more tantalizing going on behind the scenes, of course, but — in this case, at least — the easy answer is most likely the accurate one. We’ll find out for sure when the season’s last few episodes drop on March 6 and March 13.