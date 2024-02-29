Is Kenneth from ‘Love Is Blind’ gay?

It’s been quite the journey for season six of Netflix’s hit reality show Love Is Blind. With multiple cheating scandals and several breakups under its belt, it seems that secrets just keep spilling out. The latest comes hot off of the tails of Brittany and Kenneth’s impromptu breakup.

In episode eight, the couple broke up after a conversation about their issues with intimacy and affection, and needless to say the internet was not on Kenneth’s side.

Kenneth the ENTIRE time on Love Is Blind pic.twitter.com/QGdp3qFTOQ — Ian Evans (@ianacevans) February 23, 2024

As Brittany was trying to express her feelings and bring up issues respectfully and calmly, Kenneth suddenly had something really important to do on his phone the entire conversation and the internet was having none of it. In the pods, and even on their getaway the couple seemed sweet and strong, maybe even like they’d make it to the alter. However, as soon as Kenneth got his phone back he did a complete switcheroo.

Discourse on Twitter has exposed that his cell phone may not be the only reason for the 26-year-old principal’s disinterest in his fiancee. Facebook users seemed to have tracked down Cait Lyn, who claims to be Kenneth’s cousin. She commented on a Facebook post with a rainbow emoji, implying that her cousin is gay.

Now, there’s no confirmation from Kenneth himself, so it all could simply be speculation, and he has no obligation to share that side of himself with the public if he’s not ready. However, fans are running wild with this detail in the latest addition of drama that continues to unfold this season. Though some fans claim they called it, others feel completely blindsided by Kenneth’s cousin’s revelation.

The first time I watched love is blind season 6 I said Kenneth is gay y’all! & y’all came for me but looky look ! My gaydar never been broken. Lmao pic.twitter.com/H23t0woiFd — Ana Bella 🇲🇽 (@anabellababii) February 25, 2024

At the end of the day, there really is no confirmation on whether or not Kenneth is gay until he says so himself, which isn’t necessarily what the fans are asking of him. What the people want is some explanations on how he went from the sweetest guy in the pods to a total jerk in just a couple of episodes.

Lucky for the fans, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hosting the reunion on March 13 and they plan to consult the viewers on which questions to ask who, so odds are (if he shows up) Kenneth will be catching one or two of the audience’s burning questions.

Although, there are quite a few episodes left in the season, so who knows if Kenneth will be on the forefront of anyone’s mind when the reunion comes around.