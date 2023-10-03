What is André 3000’s net worth?

I can say with pretty much no exaggeration that André 3000 carried society into the new millennium. One half of the hip-hop duo Outkast, André and Big Boi gave us modern classics like Hey Ya! So Fresh, So Clean and Ms. Jackson made up the bulk of what was being played and shown on MTV in the early 2000s.

André’s iconic career, explained

Screengrabs via SME

Even now, the artist continues to release new music as a solo artist after the duo split in 2006. Beyond music André has also dived headfirst into the world of Hollywood starring in multiple roles in TV and movies. Even starring alongside the likes of Mark Wahlberg in the 2005 flick, Four Brothers.

André 3000, real name André Lauren Benjamin, was born in May 1975 and began his musical career way back in 1992 forming Outkast with Big Boi shortly after graduating. The pair found success pretty quick with their first album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, going platinum in 1994.

The late nineties going into the early 2000s only saw the pair’s music getting more and more recognition. Arguably the peak of their mainstream popularity was around this time with hits like Hey Ya! And Roses catapulting them all the way to the top. Whilst the two musicians did part ways eventually André has continued to develop his craft, making plenty of great solo material as well as collaborating with artists such as Beyoncé and Gorillaz.

As if that wasn’t enough he even started his own fashion line known as Benjamin Bixby. However, it pretty famously flopped and lost millions, so we won’t talk about it too much.

So how much money does he have now?

Image via Marcus Ingram/WireImage

Given his varied career it should come as no surprise that his net worth is quite impressive. Celebrity Net Worth puts André at about $35 million although other sources have put his worth higher, closer to $40 million whilst some have suggested it’s around $50 million with Benjamin earning about $4 million annually. Either way, we’re looking at a lot of money.

The musician has opened up about his struggles with anxiety and writer’s block which have slowed him down recently. However, we could have a brand new album to look forward to shortly according to Killer Mike. Hopefully we’re seeing the start of the Andrénaissance.