What is Andrew Tate’s net worth, and how did he earn so much money?

In December of 2022, former Big Brother (U.K.) contestant Andrew Tate was arrested after being accused of human trafficking and was ultimately detained in Romania. He is believed to have coerced and manipulated over 75 women (whom he lured into his house on the promise of love and marriage) into performing sexual acts live before a camera, which audiences paid to watch.

Tate is also known for his outrageous controversial comments, alleged physical assault of women ⏤ one instance of which prompted his eviction from Big Brother ⏤ and misogynistic statements about women being required to take responsibility for potential sexual assault. Tate received massive backlash for these behaviors and frequently hit the headlines for his misconduct. His infamous Twitter spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg also captured widespread public and tabloid attention. Following the confrontation, he was banned from almost every social media website, especially Twitter, where he was eventually reinstated after Elon Musk took over.

Despite this, Tate received hefty royalties from the videos he made, which added substantially to his wealth and fortune. Besides the money earned from the illicit webcam videos, his wealth also comes from many other sources, including his investment in online businesses, his former career in kickboxing, and the duration of his run on Big Brother.

How much money does Andrew Tate have?

Tate’s estimated net worth in 2023 currently sits at $50 million. He earned a hefty sum from his online school, Hustler’s University 2.0, where online courses and lesson plans are provided to subscribers. With each subscription, he is believed to earn around $50. The site provides training to students who want to develop the necessary entrepreneurial skills to achieve success in the business world. As described on its official Facebook page, it is “a community where you will have access to stock analysis, options plays, crypto analysis, DeFi, E-commerce, Copywriting, Freelancing, Flipping, Real Estate, Financial Planning, Affiliate Marketing, Business Management, and more.”

His other online investments include Cobratate.com, a fitness website that provides health-related advice such as workout plans and nutritional training to various subscribers. He is also the owner of the platform War Room, likened to a “secret society” and “global public network” when men above the age of 18 can engage in various real-life activities. The entry fee to the War Room is $5,000, and huge membership numbers mean he has been able to make a lot of money from this investment. By 2021, there were around 1,800 members.

Apart from his numerous online business investments, Tate also owns around 15 casinos in Romania. Accounts of how he found and built the casinos are dubious, though he claims to have collaborated and partnered with a mafia family in the region.

“The story is there were three brothers, mafia guys, who owned 400 casinos throughout eastern Europe. I came up with this plan, I went to them… I’ll pay to open locations, so it costs you no money to be involved. I’ll give you a percentage of turnover, not profit. So even if it makes no money, you’re making money because it’s pure turnover. And I’ll open up directly next door to your #1 competitor in Romania. So I’m going to go to war for you with my money.”

His total income from the casinos is estimated to be $1 million per month. However, it was his kickboxing career that put Tate on the map. He competed in a couple of professional kickboxing bouts, from which he earned $100,000 to $200,000 a year. As he claimed, “I made some money kickboxing, but I was never rich. Yeah, I made $50,000 – $100,000 per fight, but by the time you pay the manager, your kickboxing coach, and everyone else, there isn’t that much left over.”

He fought under the name “King Cobra” and went on to become the second highest-rated kickboxer in the world by the end of 2012. He has a $28 million house in Romania and a luxurious selection of cars, including a Bugatti, McLaren 720S, Mercedes, and Ferrari, to name a few. The total value of his collection stands at around $5 million. Despite his wealth, however, Tate’s legacy would appear to lie in the serious allegations leveled against him, as well as his insane, often misogynistic views.