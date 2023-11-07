What is Brie Larson’s net worth in 2023?

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying the might of Brie Larson.

You may think she’s a terrible actress (you’d be wrong, but you still may think it), but you can’t ignore the instant attention any project gets the moment Larson’s name is attached. Sure, half of that attention is from rabid trolls looking for their day’s entertainment, but isn’t there a saying about all publicity being good? No matter what, Larson sparks conversations, and conversations urge viewers to theaters.

As such, Larson has rocketed to the forefront of Hollywood in recent years. She’s at the head of numerous massive franchise, the largest of which certainly being the MCU, but let’s not forget the Fast and Furious franchise, Apple TV Plus’ Lessons in Chemistry, or the new revival of Scott Pilgrim. Each of these franchises — and plenty more (she was in Fortnite?!) — have boosted Larson to her current prominence. Despite all those desperate, frothing trolls, Larson is easily one of the biggest stars in Hollywood — so why doesn’t her net worth match her popularity?

Brie Larson’s net worth, explained

Image via Marvel Studios

Brie Larson is Captain Marvel. She’s headlined two solo Marvel flicks so far, on top of numerous cameo appearances in other MCU projects, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The woman has been in the spotlight since she was essentially a child, appearing in her first role in her preteens. That’s on top of her work in music, which has seen her chart on several occasions, and her growing presence as a Hollywood icon. She’s earned more than 100 awards over the years, often for those gripping, challenging performances outside of the MCU, and she’s not even mid-way through her 30s. Larson has an impressive career behind her, and likely an even more impressive one still ahead.

Despite all that, she’s only worth around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That’s pennies compared to some of her MCU co-stars, despite her new status as one of its leading forces. Other staples of the franchise are worth at least $100 million, with the franchise’s other primary female lead, Scar-Jo, boasting a massive net worth more than $165 million strong. So why isn’t Larson flirting with similar numbers?

Most of this is likely due to Larson’s status as an indie darling, and her brief break from acting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Larson has a critical eye, and she rarely takes a job just for the money. She’s been featured in a number of flicks that didn’t pull in anywhere close to the numbers of the MCU, so its fair to think her paychecks are typically thinner. Unlike some of her fellow celebs, Larson only attaches her name to projects she can take pride in, and that means passing up high-dollar opportunities when they don’t suit her tastes.

Add to this the fact that Larson’s earnings from The Marvels likely aren’t included in her current estimate, and we have an explanation for the low number. As a result of her discerning eye and love for indie flicks, Larson is worth a good chunk of change, but far less than an actress of her caliber should be.