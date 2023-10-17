What is Britney Spears’ net worth in 2023?

Britney Spears has been the subject of frequent debate for decades, and that’s not stopping anytime soon.

The singer had plenty of fans, and her fair share of detractors, back at her height, but in more recent years conversations have revolved more around the woman herself, and less her music. We still love a good Britney banger, of course, but it was the debate around her conservatorship — and its long-overdue dissolution in late 2021 — that really brought Brit back into the mainstream. She was freed from the confines of a nearly decade and a half court order, and finally had the freedom to tell her story without restrictions.

She’s doing just that, with The Woman in Me, and early revelations from the release are already making waves. Its all but guaranteed to sell well, with all the fervor surrounding Britney, adding yet more bulk to the musician’s already-impressive bank account. Most of her wealth was tied up for years — and likely spent against her will — during the conservatorship, but she’s got the rights to her life back, and that includes her money. Even after everything she, and her estate, have been through, Brit is still worth a pretty penny — but almost certainly far less than she would have been, without all that meddling.

Britney Spears’ 2023 net worth

Even without all the scrutiny the discussion of her conservatorship prompted, Britney Spears was a frequent flier on America’s most-watched list. Part of this was ghoulish, and entirely prompted by the singer’s struggles over the years, but the rest was out of genuine interest. This is the Princess of Pop we’re talking about, after all. She’s hugely successful, with more than 20 years worth of releases under her belt, and many of her songs maintain popularity to this day. That’s nothing to scoff at.

It also should have earned her a far more impressive net worth than her current $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. For comparison, a similarly popular, but far younger, star — Billie Eilish — is already worth $30 million, after less than a full decade in the spotlight. She’s also two decades younger than Britney, leaving her with heaps of time to accumulate a few million more. With such a successful career behind her, Brit should be worth closer to Christina Aguilera’s $160 million, at least.

Thankfully, sales of her new book should boost Britney’s cushy bank account a bit, not that it needs it. Even celebrities can’t quite know what to do with all those millions, but if anyone deserves a high payout, its Britney.