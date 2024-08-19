What is Chrisean Rock’s release date?

Former Baddies reality star Chrisean Rock is a neverending fountain of drama and was recently taken into custody, not just once, but twice. The 24-year-old was apprehended on June 12, 2024, just as she and her baby were about to enter a California courtroom to support her partner, Blueface, at his own hearing. And while Blueface’s case was more or less settled after that, Rock’s was just about to begin.

Recommended Videos

The California show arrest

Initially, it was expected that Rock would only spend a brief time in custody in Los Angeles following a misdemeanor charge for assault involving a weapon. This incident allegedly took place at a Tamar Braxton show in November 2023. Rock was sued by James Wright for allegedly assaulting him at the Novo, and breaking two of his teeth. She was sentenced to 30 days in confinement, with her release scheduled for July 20.

However, this was just the prelude to her troubles, because she already had an Oklahoma fugitive warrant waiting as of June 10. In summary, the reality star went from being a mere bystander in Blueface’s courtroom drama to becoming the central character in her own.

Chrisean Rock’s extradition to Oklahoma

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, she was transferred from the Century Regional Detention Facility in Los Angeles, to the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections center in Oklahoma. It was there that it was disclosed that Rock faced the prospect of a lengthier incarceration than she had just served in July. In fact, she could face up to eight years on serious drug-related charges, including: possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and failure to display a tax stamp on a controlled substance. After her first arrest, she was sentenced to four years on parole.

Furthermore, the bench warrant for the arrest in August had been issued four months prior, in February 2024, for the parole violation following her assault case from Nov. 2023. However, as Rock herself explained on an Instagram live, she ignored the warrant (and other warrants) out of fear for the well-being of her 11-month-old son with Blueface.

So far, the only report on her release has come from Blueface’s manager Wack 100 who, when she was first arrested, said “We’ll see her before summer’s up,” and that “she’s in the same situation Blueface is in.” However, irony seems to cast a long shadow over Wack 100’s optimistic predictions, as Blueface was reportedly slammed with a four-year sentence for his parole violation not long after this statement was made. This means there’s no verified information about any release in the foreseeable future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy