There are a lot of answers to the question “What happened to Blueface?” depending on which Blueface you mean.

Recommended Videos

Tobias Funke from Arrested Development? He’s doing fine, trapped in the MCU. Karen Gillan’s Nebula from the MCU? Also fine. Budimir Šobat, the Croatian freediver who can hold his breath for more than 20 minutes? By all accounts, he seems to be doing terrific.

But Johnathan Jamall Porter, the occasional boxer and acclaimed rapper known as Blueface? The man behind the album Find the Beat and the Cardi B/YG collaboration “Thotiana?” He’s in jail. He sounds like he’s having a solid enough time, but he’s in jail, and for a dizzying array of possible reasons.

Blueface’s time in jail, mostly explained

Okay, so why is Blueface in jail? That’s a complicated question with a lot of potentially correct answers.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Blueface was sentenced to just shy of seven months in jail as a result of a probation violation. He was on probation following the events of Oct. 8, 2022, when he was involved in the assault of a doorman at a Las Vegas strip club, culminating in a gun being fired at a car as it drove away. His initial plea deal would have seen him serving no time, as long as he kept out of trouble.

And while the exact whys and hows of the rapper’s return to custody aren’t clear, he’s definitely made it hard to argue that he’s stayed on the straight and narrow. In June 2023, Las Vegas’s News 3 reported that Blueface had been arrested after taking a woman’s phone and kicking her while at a casino, a place where it’s notoriously difficult to get away with that sort of thing on account of all of the security cameras and witnesses. 8 News would later report that the charges in that case were dropped. It appears that this most recent arrest stems from a separate attack in which he assaulted a club bouncer in 2021 for not letting him into a club without showing his ID.

Whatever the case, Blueface’s time in Los Angeles County Jail has been pretty rad, according to TMZ. In a recent breakdown of the musician’s time on ice, they described his setup, which includes a TV, snacks, and access to a library, as well as seven hours each day to “participate in education classes or religious services.” His fiancee, Jaidyn Alexis, relayed to social media followers that Blueface had described jail by saying “I love it here. It’s active. It’s cracking.”

At present, the performer is set to be released from lockup on July 2, 2024.