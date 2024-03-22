What is Drake Bell doing now?

Out of the plethora of stories told and behind-the-scenes occurrences revealed in the jaw-dropping Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, one of the most shocking would be the tell-all given by former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell.

Recommended Videos

In the aforementioned tell-all, Bell revealed extensive sexual abuse he suffered as a young teenager at the hands of dialogue coach and Nickelodeon actor Brian Peck. And while Peck was eventually sentenced to over a year in prison, he was also later hired by Disney and allowed to continue working with children. In the aftermath of the interview, a large portion of netizens have since rallied around Bell and applauded him for his courageousness and bravery in regards to sharing his story with the world.

With Bell sharing his story and establishing his bravery, devoted fans remain curious as to what Bell is up to now in his professional career, and where his career will go from here.

So, what is Bell doing now?

Image via Brian Ach/Getty Images for Blue Jacket

Following his massive success on Nickelodeon with shows such as The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, Bell has starred in a variety of similar family-friendly projects — including A Monster Christmas, The Big Trip, and A Fairly Odd Christmas. In addition, Bell has remained extremely focused on his music career throughout the years, even embarking on a tour in Mexico back in 2016.

Flash forward to now, and Bell is continuing his music success this year with the upcoming release of his album, Non-Stop Flight. The aforementioned album also features the single “I Kind Of Relate,” which outlines his past sexual abuse as a child star and the strength he’s found through sharing his story.