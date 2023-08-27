What is Halle Berry’s net worth?

Halle Barry is a Hollywood icon; everyone knows who she is, and now, unfortunately, everyone knows her business. Halle Barry has finally legalized an eight-year-long divorce from her now-official ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, and the details of it have been released. With Halle Berry’s alimony and child support orders out in the open, people are balking at the price tag of her divorce decision. While the number is high, we wonder how much it hurts a Hollywood celeb’s deep pockets. Hence, here is everything we found out about Halle Berry’s net worth.

Halle Berry’s divorce (the latest one)

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Halle Berry just legally ended her two-year-long marriage and eight-year-long divorce to fellow Hollywood hottie Olivier Martinez. Yes, you read that correctly. The two spent only two short years together and almost a decade in divorce! Yikes.

The two got together on the film Dark Tide shortly after Berry’s split from model Gabriel Aubrey, with whom she shares a daughter. She and Martinez came out as a couple in October 2010, but things weren’t exactly smooth sailing. There were reports of an all-out brawl between Aubrey and Martinez on Thanksgiving of that year, and Aubrey was arrested.

Shortly after that, Martinez and Berry revealed they were expecting a baby together and tied the knot in 2012. They had their son Maceo later that year. It was the third marriage for Berry, who was also married to baseball star David Justice and the musician Eric Benet. While she and Aubrey’s relationship was public and high profile, it was not a legal marriage. The divorce to Martinez was recently finalized, revealing Berry would have to pay him $8000/month in child support, pay 4.3% of her income over $2 million, and pay for their now 9-year-old son’s schooling and tuition at his posh Los Angeles school.

While the split was initially reported to be “amicable,” it soon deteriorated into an eight-year-long divorce proceeding. The couple announced their split in 2015 to People, saying, “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

You may recognize Berry’s third husband (yes, third) Martinez, from his starring role as the French heartthrob who won Diane Lane’s heart and broke up her marriage in the 2002 hit movie Unfaithful. He was also in 2013’s The Physician, 2004’s Taking Lives, and several others. Most recently, he appeared in several episodes of the 2002 show Loot. While he is known around Hollywood, he is nowhere near as famous as Halle Berry.

Halle Berry’s career

Berry has been in the spotlight practically her entire adult life. She started with a career in modeling and then transitioned to roles on the big screen. Her first big break was 1991’s Jungle Fever, and she has been on screen ever since. She played Storm in Brian Singer’s X-Men and has been in multiple hit movies such as Catwoman, Their Eyes Were Watching God, Gothika, Perfect Stranger, John Wick, Monsters Ball, and many, many more.

She has been in the business for 30 years and counting and has won Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, Best Actress Awards, SAG awards, etc. Basically, if there’s an award for it, she’s probably won it or at least been nominated for it. So with all that clout, what does that translate to in terms of her financial standing?

How much is Halle Berry worth?

Halle Berry has a net worth of $90 million. She averages anywhere from $10-12 million per movie! She initially was ordered to pay her ex Aubrey $16,000/month in child support for her now 15-year-old daughter Nahla but was able to have that lowered to $8,000/month with a $110,000 annual cap. She will pay Martinez $8,000/month for child support for their son Maceo. So in total, she will now be paying roughly $206,000/year in child support. Yet out of her $90 million net worth, that’s a drop in the bucket. Basically, if all Berry did was do one movie in a year, she could pay off all her child support and still have money left over for a mansion in Malibu. Or two. Amazing.

Although it may be a small sum in cash, in principle, Berry feels it is a lot. Her 2021 Instagram post made no bones about how she feels about these payouts, basically saying women do not owe men and that this type of payout is extortion. Tell us how you really feel, Halle.

So, long story short, Halle Berry is worth $90 million and counting, minus about $200,000/year in child support payouts. Oh, and 4.3% of anything over $2 million she makes. Regardless, we doubt this Hollywood queen will be hurting for money anytime soon. Although with three divorces and counting, love might be a different story.