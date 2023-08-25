How many children does Halle Berry have?

Actress Halle Berry has finalized her divorce from her third husband, Olivier Martinez, after less than three years of marriage. The Catwoman star, who began her career as a model and beauty contestant, married Martinez in 2013, then divorced three years later, but the case has been ongoing since August 2023. Berry will pay $8,000 a month in child support to Martinez, but has joint custody over their nine-year-old son, Maceo-Robert.

Halle Berry has been a mom since 2008, when she welcomed her first child, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Berry’s son Maceo-Robert Martinez, whom she shares with now ex-husband Olivier Martinez, was born five years later, in 2013. Berry has joint custody of both of her children with their respective fathers.

In June 2014, a Superior Court ruled for Berry to pay Gabriel Aubry $16,000 a month in child support as well as a retroactive payment of $115,000 and $300,000 for Aubry’s attorney fees. That being said, Berry pays $24,000 a month in child support to the fathers of her children.

Berry has been flying under the radar lately. Her last blockbuster hit came in 2019 with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and she’s since appeared in a handful of dramas and science-fiction epics. She’ll be appearing in the action-thriller Our Man from Jersey with Mark Wahlberg sometime soon, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.