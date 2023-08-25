Home Celebrities

How many children does Halle Berry have?

She recently divorced her third husband, Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a child.

Actress Halle Berry has finalized her divorce from her third husband, Olivier Martinez, after less than three years of marriage. The Catwoman star, who began her career as a model and beauty contestant, married Martinez in 2013, then divorced three years later, but the case has been ongoing since August 2023. Berry will pay $8,000 a month in child support to Martinez, but has joint custody over their nine-year-old son, Maceo-Robert.

Halle Berry has been a mom since 2008, when she welcomed her first child, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Berry’s son Maceo-Robert Martinez, whom she shares with now ex-husband Olivier Martinez, was born five years later, in 2013. Berry has joint custody of both of her children with their respective fathers.

In June 2014, a Superior Court ruled for Berry to pay Gabriel Aubry $16,000 a month in child support as well as a retroactive payment of $115,000 and $300,000 for Aubry’s attorney fees. That being said, Berry pays $24,000 a month in child support to the fathers of her children.

Berry has been flying under the radar lately. Her last blockbuster hit came in 2019 with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and she’s since appeared in a handful of dramas and science-fiction epics. She’ll be appearing in the action-thriller Our Man from Jersey with Mark Wahlberg sometime soon, although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed.

