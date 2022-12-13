The most talked-about former royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to make headlines for making one of the most life-changing decisions ever — that is, giving up their palatial residences in the United Kingdom and settling as commoners in the sunny valleys of California. In their interview with Oprah, Markle confessed about her tough and highly-monitored life as the Duchess of Sussex.

The confessions contained some jaw-dropping revelations, be it the firm’s (as she constantly referred to the family) unsympathetic attitude towards Markle’s mental health and suicidal feelings, or the racist remarks against her unborn child made by certain members of the family.

This resulted in a significant backlash against the British royal family as well as an increased interest at a look into Markle and Prince Harry’s lifestyle following their estrangement from the family. Fans are interested to know more about how the couple is living their life now, where they are residing, and also how much money they currently possess, especially after the late Queen renounced their royal titles and privileges. Let’s dive into the details of their net worth and lifestyle at the moment.

Is their net worth more than what it used to be?

Image via Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

At present, the news that has circulated regarding the couple’s net worth is that they are financially well-off. Reportedly King Charles financially supported them and paid for their security after they settled in California.

Both Markle and Harry became the subject of tabloid attention in July 2020 after they purchased a $14.65 million luxurious property in Santa Barbara surrounded by rose gardens, and including 16 bedrooms, a tea house, and a pool to raise their kids Archie and Lilibet. People were curious to dig deeper into their financial status and most importantly, how they managed to acquire so much wealth.

Over the years, both Markle and Harry acquired their wealth from different sources of income. Markle was already an established actress prior to her engagement with Harry. She received immense popularity for playing Rachel Jane in the hit series Suits from season one to seven where she earned around $50,000 per episode.

She earned around $187,000 and $171,429 from her 2010 movies Remember Me and The Candidate, respectively, which amounts to a total of approximately $360,000. Besides her career in acting, she also diversified her sources of income by starting her successful lifestyle blog The Tig from which she earned a hefty $80,000. However, she could not continue with her project as the website closed in 2017 following her engagement to Harry.

Meanwhile, Harry obtained a substantial proportion of his income before his marriage to Markle from the royal family. He received a hefty share of his mother’s inheritance, as well as his grandmother’s. While serving as a Captain of the British Army, he earned $50,000 a year from his job. His net worth at the time was reported to be between $25 and $40 million.

In 2022, the couple’s net worth is estimated at approximately $60 million. Their wealth continues to increase as they engage in various business ventures. They signed an $18 million contract with Spotify in Dec. 2020 for three years. It seems like the couple seems to be living a wealthy and fruitful life leaving their past behind.