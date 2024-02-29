What is Joe Exotic’s release date?

Without a doubt, 2020 was a monumental year for a variety of separate reasons, but one could definitely argue that one of the most intriguing aspects to come out of the unforgettable year is the controversy surrounding the self-proclaimed Tiger King. We’re talking about Joe Exotic, of course, whose mind-blowing lifestyle and professional career as a tiger trainer and zoo owner was showcased in an ever-popular docuseries for Netflix.

As highly entertaining and unapologetically addictive as the Netflix’s Tiger King series was and still is, it’s certainly worth noting that the majority of Exotic’s credibility was slashed after it was revealed that he hired multiple hitmen to try and have animal rights activist Carole Baskin murdered, and was charged with attempted murder. Following the official investigation, Exotic was arrested and eventually convicted for his involvement, leading to the former zoo owner being sentenced to 22 years in prison back in January 2020 — although a judge soon reduced his sentence to 21 years.

Since his imprisonment, Exotic has remained in the public eye and maintained his status as a pop culture figure, with Netflix’s Tiger King series boasting incredible numbers and becoming a cultural phenomenon upon its release. Flash forward to now, and folks continue to wonder when exactly the Tiger King’s official release date from prison is.

Image via Netflix

Originally, Exotic’s release date was scheduled to happen in 2041. However, at the current time of this writing, Exotic could potentially be released from prison as early as 2035 — which is still over ten years from now.

As documented in the acclaimed Netflix series, Exotic and Baskin had become rivals over the years due to both being involved in owning and operating zoos for exotic animals, including tigers. However, the feud between the duo beefed up over the years due to conflicting opinions over how to care and nurture the exotic tigers, with Exotic also fearing that Baskin threatened the safety and longevity of his own zoo.

Despite his incarceration, Exotic has formerly called upon Donald Trump to release him while Trump was president of the U.S., while Exotic has also separately called upon current President, Joe Biden, to release him early. Considering Exotic’s well-documented cancer diagnosis and his previous transfer to a Federal Medical Center back in 2021, perhaps the Tiger King can maintain good behavior and witness an early release.