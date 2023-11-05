What is Kris Jenner’s age and net worth?

Socialite. Entrepreneur. Lady who went on camera and encouraged her kid to pose for Playboy. Truly, there is no single descriptor capable of containing all that is Kris Jenner.

So instead, we’ll try to do it in two – pinning down her age and net worth and calling it a day. The first one is easy: Kris Jenner is 68. She was born Kristen Mary Houghton on Nov. 5, 1955 in sunny San Diego, California. It was the 15th anniversary of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s historic election to a third term as president, the 350th anniversary of the Gunpowder Plot, five years to the day before the birth of Tilda Swinton, and the very same day that beloved French artist Maurice Utrillo passed away in Dax due to complications from lung disease. Man, 68 years without Maurice Utrillo. Time really does fly.

What’s Kris Jenner’s net worth, though?

As for her net worth, that’s a little less concrete. For our best estimate, we’ll have to rely on Celebrity Net Worth, a website with an army of fastidious accountants keeping eyes on the values of the rich and famous. Per their research, Jenner is worth a stunning $170 million. For context, Sotheby’s currently lists two paintings by Maurice Utrillo as up for auction, valued at between $25,000 and $70,000. Jenner could buy both of them if she wanted to.

She came by her impressive fortune the long, hard, work-a-day way. After her 1991 marriage to Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, she became her husband’s promoter, and later managed each of her daughters, learning to spin fame into gold. It’s a life skill that she honed for the next 16 years, and in 2007, used to leverage toward the creation of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality show concept that she convinced Ryan Seacrest to invest in.

An explosive, compounding series of successes followed. Keeping Up With the Kardashians begat 15 spinoff shows, executive produced by Jenner, with the most recent, The Kardashians, debuting on Hulu in 2022. Endorsement deals for companies like Shutterfly poured in. Jenner wrote an autobiography and a cookbook, and helped to launch family business ventures like Kylie Cosmetics, KKW Beauty, and the Kendall+Kylie collection. At present, she is estimated to take in around $40 million a year, or about $39.9 million more than an astronaut in the United States. Let that be a lesson, future astronauts: Reach for the stars, sure, but also consider setting some time aside to raise a pile of famous children with a crippling fear of whales. You want to talk about net worth? No net is worth more than the one that keeps a whale away from you. Just ask Khloe.