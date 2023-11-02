What is Nick Cannon’s net worth?

You’d think, with 12 kids and counting, that Nick Cannon‘s bank accounts would be running dry.

All that child support has got to take a toll, but the musician, actor, and frequent media host still pulls in enough to make ends meet — and then some. After more than 20 years worth of appearances on the big and small screen, it’s really no wonder that Cannon is doing just fine for himself, but his constantly growing family seems like it would become a financial drain eventually. To the contrary, it seems Cannon’s finances are more than capable of keeping up with his ever-growing list of children.

Nick Cannon’s net worth

Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images

Nick Cannon, as of 2023, shares 12 children with six different women, none of whom he is married to. It seems like child support payments should be a massive headache for him, but the extremely fertile 43-year-old isn’t struggling for cash. Between his frequent hosting appearances and the residuals from his high period, Cannon’s bank account is plenty flush — even with those child support payments.

Cannon’s discography isn’t overly impressive, but he’s been attached to The Masked Singer since the very start. He’s synonymous with the show, as its host, and his continued connection with it allows him to maintain a steady cash flow. That’s on top of Beat Shazam, which debuted in 2023, and likewise features Cannon — this time as a guest host.

Hosting duties seem to be the name of the game for Cannon, these days, and they must pay well. The star is worth an impressive $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, even after all his expenses. That number should stay pretty steady in the coming years — assuming Cannon maintains his hosting gigs — but could see a decline if the Cannon brood continues to grow at its current exponential rate. Even if he doesn’t retire with tens of millions in the bank, however, we certainly know Cannon has plenty of kids to care for him in his old age.