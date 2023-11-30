What is Nicolas Cage’s net worth?

A national treasure, he may be, but how much treasure does Cage have to his name?

A world-renowned actor and treasure hunter, Nicolas Cage has made quite a name for himself and quite a wallet.

Cage’s first major movie role was in 1983 when he starred alongside Deborah Foreman in Valley Girl. Before that, he had worked a handful of small roles here and there, but this film allowed him to break onto the acting scene truly. In the ’80s, he went on to star in Moonstruck with the one and only Cher, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Cage has been working consistently ever since, giving him a comfortable Hollywood nest egg.

Photo via Walt Disney Studios

At 31, he won his first Oscar for the 1995 film Leaving Las Vegas. That success continued over the next decade, leading to perhaps his most iconic role of all time. Finance Buzz reports that Nicolas Cage earned an impressive $20 million for the National Treasure franchise. The 2004 and 2006 films are a fan favorite and probably one of Cage’s favorites too, considering all of the cash he made.

According to Finance Buzz, Cage earned $150 million from his projects from 1995 to 2011. However, they also report that he got a bit too lavish with his money and ended up spending millions on things like two Bahamian Islands, Albino King Cobras, and real dinosaur skulls.

Cage opened up to 60 Minutes in 2023 saying that after his huge commercial success in the early 2000s, he had quite the financial hardship. He told them that he over-invested in real estate and didn’t get out before the stock market crashed. At the time, he owed the IRS $6 million and took quite a hit to his fortune. After his financial trouble, he had to take direct-to-video roles and whatever he could get to earn back what he had lost.

Since then, Cage has acted in and produced some wildly successful (not straight-to-video) films including The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Renfield, and the upcoming Dream Scenario. Parade reports that he was paid $7 million for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alone.

It’s safe to say the cage is back in the green when it comes to his finances; he has even shown off his Gothis Las Vegas mansion and Gold Lamborghini, sure signs of someone’s success. At this point, Cage boasts a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While it’s not quite the fortune he once had, it’s looking like the national treasure will be alright.