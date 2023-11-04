What is Pam Dawber’s net worth in 2023?

We turn our attention now to Pam Dawber, best known as the Mindy to Robin Williams’ Mork, or for non-boomers, the person who’s married to Mark Harmon.

Yes, we all know that Dawber made an indelible mark on the pop culture landscape. She’s contributed to countless stage and screen projects across a 50 year career. But life’s not about how many highly lauded GIlbert & Sullivan productions you’ve starred in, or how many episodes of the Mork & Mindy/Laverne & Shirley/Fonz Hour animated series you’ve lent your voice to. It’s about that money, baby.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dawber is valued at an enviable $10 million. How they came to that figure is a mystery, even to them—the portion of their profile on her that’s reserved for showing their work doesn’t mention any of her early modeling work, her voice acting, or her stage roles. It only states that she earned $15,000 per episode of Mork & Mindy. Even if that were accurate, it would account for just $1.4 million across 94 episodes. That leaves $8.6 million to be made up for via residuals, voice work, and that one time when she showed up on NCIS. It’s the sort of accounting that makes you worry about the CNW writing staff’s tax situation.

Whatever the case, Dawber and Mark Harmon – her husband of 36 years – will probably be alright. Harmon reportedly secured spectacular paychecks of a little over half a million dollars per episode of NCIS in his later seasons on the crime procedural, eventually racking up an estimated net worth of $120 million. With that kind of money, it’s no wonder he burns through so many boats.