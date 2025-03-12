Rosie O’Donnell, star of stage and screen, has had a career spanning over four decades. That’s more than enough time to cement her name among the greats. It’s also enough time to accumulate a sizable net worth. Through all her decades on American screens, O’Donnell has been an outspoken and polarizing figure in politics. She’s also been a longtime advocate of issues like lesbian rights and gay adoption. Now in her 60s, the comedian and activist has had some pretty drastic recent life changes.

After a few cryptic posts on a private Instagram account, O’Donnell announced that she had moved out of the United States. Specifically, she relocated to Ireland with her 12-year-old daughter, Clay, and is in the process of acquiring Irish citizenship. Not leaving fans to speculate on the reasons behind the move, O’Donnell didn’t mince words. She made it clear that her intention was to escape the political climate in the U.S., amid her decades-long rivalry with Trump. While she did not completely avoid the topic of returning, she reiterated this was only possible in an America where “everyone can have equal rights.”

What is Rosie O’Donnell’s net worth?

Moving to a wholly different country must have been a huge decision for Rosie O’Donnell to make. It’s also not a cheap one. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Rosie O’Donnell’s net worth, as at 2024, is $80 million. It is likely that the move to Ireland deals a significant blow to O’Donnell and her income streams, such as with property and income taxes. On the other hand, the move could lead to new career opportunities for her. Her investments seem to be closely aligned with her interests, such as her production of the Boy George bio-musical Taboo. She is also the author of two memoirs: Find Me in 2002, and Celebrity Detox in 2007.

Rosie O’Donnell’s real estate holdings include several notable properties acquired over the years. In 1999, she purchased a home on Miami’s Star Island for $6.75 million, selling it in 2003 for $16.5 million to Dr. David Frankel and his wife Linda, whose sister is Diane Sawyer. In 2013, she bought a home in Saddle River, New Jersey, for $6.375 million, attempting to sell it in 2015 for $7 million, before reducing the price to $5.99 million and eventually selling it at a $1 million loss in April 2021. That same year, she bought an LA mansion in Beverlywood, only to resell a few months afterwards.

Rosie O’Donnell’s career highlights

Rosie O’Donnell began her career in stand-up comedy as a 17-year-old before she had her big break on Star Search after a chance encounter with Ed McMahon’s daughter after a comedy set when she was just 20 years old. Her breakthrough acting role came in the 1992 feature film, A League of Their Own. Other notable projects include her Broadway roles in Seussical and Fiddler on The Roof, and TV appearances in The Fosters and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

O’Donnell is perhaps best-known in the U.S. for wildly successful tenure as the daytime talk show host of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which won multiple Emmy awards. The show aired from 1996 till 2002, and perhaps helped introduce her to the audience at her new show. O’Donnell was also a host on The View from 2006 until 2007, and again from 2014 till 2016. It was on these shows that O’Donnell earned her reputation for being candid and occasionally controversial on political topics, including a multi-year public feud with the current president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

