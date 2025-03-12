Rosie O’Donnell has fled the country for a big, orange reason and says she won’t return until ‘it’s safe’

Rosie O’Donnell has revealed that she has left the U.S. to live in Ireland, declaring that she won’t return to her home country until it’s “safe for all citizens to have equal rights.”The actress announced her U.S. departure in a video shared to TikTok on March 11, during which she confirmed her move to Ireland. The comedian said she has been living in the new country since late-January with her 12-year-old daughter Dakota.

The official reveal came just days after O’Donnell had seemingly teased her relocation with a cryptic Instagram post about how she was getting used to driving “on the wrong side of the road.”

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” the actress said in her TikTok announcement. “The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming, and I’m very grateful.” O’Donnell said she was still in “the process” of gaining Irish citizenship through her grandparents, who were born in the country, before further elaborating on her decision to move. “I was never someone who thought I would move to another country,” she said.

“But that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child, and here we are.” While she admitted that she misses her other children, her friends, and “many things about life there at home,” O’Donnell insisted that her relocation was in the interest of safety. “When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she declared. The former The View host then went on to vaguely connect her move to the reelection of Donald Trump.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well,” O’Donnell — whose daughter, Chelsea, was arrested last year — said in the nine-minute video. “The personal is political, as we all know.” O’Donnell said she finally felt settled enough in her new home to “post this and to tell everybody what’s been going on,” before issuing some advice to her fellow citizens back home. “Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos,” she said.

“I know it’s nearly impossible when you’re there in the middle of it.” Before signing off, O’Donnell shared her general optimism about the future state of the U.S., saying she “think[s] about everyone every day and the United States of America” and is “hoping that we can turn things around.” Given her history with Trump, news of O’Donnell’s relocation is perhaps unsurprising.

The pair have been feuding since as far back as 2006, but it was reignited more recently in December, when O’Donnell blasted Time magazine for its choice to name Trump as its Person of the Year. “You normalized Trump,” she said to Time magazine in a scathing TikTok. “Well, **** you Time Magazine. **** you, seriously.” O’Donnell isn’t the only celebrity to announce their U.S. departure in the wake of Trump’s reelection, with Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and Ellen DeGeneres among those to have relocated following Trump’s inauguration.

