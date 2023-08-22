What is Scooter Braun’s net worth in 2023? His career and income, explained

New York City’s popular artist manager and music executive Scooter Braun has once again found his way to everyone’s radar after his 2019 dispute with the beloved pop singer Taylor Swift. Born Scott Samuel Braun, the 42-year-old talent manager rose to high ranks in Hollywood after discovering 12-year-old Justin Beiber and successfully launching his music career.

However, recent developments in Braun’s career hint at trouble in the empire. Various high-profile clients of Braun, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel have ended their professional partnership with Braun‘s talent company SB Projects (via The Guardian). While the reason behind this seemingly collective boycott is still caught in the web of befuddlement, Braun has regained popularity and media attention due to the news spreading like wildfire.

Scooter Braun established SB Projects, an entertainment and marketing company encompassing a range of businesses including Schoolboy Records, SB Management, and Sheba Publishing, a songwriting firm, in 2007. Having dedicated 16 years to the industry since then, Braun has amassed considerable riches that appear to be teetering on the brink of decline. Here’s how much he’s worth in 2023 and where his wealth comes from.

Scooter Braun’s net worth in 2023

Screengrab via YouTube/Goalcast

Scooter Braun’s net worth stands at a staggering $500 million as of 2023 (via Celebrity Net Worth), thanks to his huge client list featuring some of the top artists like Psy, Tori Kelly, Kanye West, David Guetta, Lil Dicky, and many more (via Insider). Braun started earning as early as when he was a university student and was famously hired to plan after-parties in each of the five cities on the Anger Management Tour, featuring Ludacris and Eminem in 2002.

Braun became the executive director of marketing for Jermaine Dupri’s record label So So Def when he was just 20. However, he used the skills, knowledge, and connections developed during his five years at So So Def and soon opened his own company. This came after his biggest early success of brokering a $12 million promotional partnership between Ludacris and Pontiac.

Scooter Braun’s career and income sources

Screengrab via YouTube/Bloomberg Originals

Braun continued expanding his empire and finally assembled the biggest music-management company by acquiring half of the management companies of Brandon Creed, Troy Carter, Jason Owens’ Sandbox Entertainment, Morris Higham, and a partnership with Drake and his partner Adel “Future the Prince” Nur.

Braun also ventured into the film and television industry, becoming an executive producer for The Giver, Burden, Demi Lovato’s Dancing with the Devil, Project Runway, and many more, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars. A huge mass of Braun’s wealth also comes from his investment ventures, as the multitalented professional was one of the earliest investors in startups like Uber, Spotify, Waze, Pinterest, Dropbox, Splice, and Lyft, all of which would eventually become leading businesses recognized worldwide (via Grazia).

Screengrab via YouTube/20VC with Harry Stebbings

The famous Taylor Swift dispute, despite tarnishing his image, brought him a minimum of $300 million and up to $450 million in the aftermath (via Variety). Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired Big Machine Label Group and all of its recorded music assets, including various of Taylor Swift’s original masters. Bang Si-hyuk’s Big Hit Entertainment, which gave the world K-Pop idols BTS, acquired Ithaca Holdings, LLC. in 2021, and the deal pushed Braun’s net worth above $1 billion in 2021.

Apart from these, the powerhouse Scooter Braun also owns widespread real estate across the United States. Following his wedding with his former wife Yael Cohen in 2014, Braun acquired a $13 million mansion in Brentwood, California. In 2020, the two bought the house next door for $18 million. In the following year in Sept. 2021, a few months after filing for divorce, Scooter bought a $65 million mansion in Brentwood. He also famously bought Villa Tragara in Montecito from Ellen DeGeneres for $36 million in 2022.

Braun also amasses wealth by reselling his properties, such as the Sept. 2021 sale of his Montecito home for $28 million, which earned him a profit of $17.1 million. In Feb. 2022, he also sold a waterfront home in Austin Texas for $18 million, contributing to his real estate income. Although the renowned artist manager’s management company appears to be faltering, a net worth of half a billion is still not bad.