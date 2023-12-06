What is the BTS artist-made collection and how can I get it?

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here, ARMY. No, it’s not BTS‘ dispatch days, but something that will certainly help keep the sadness away – BTS’ artist-made collection is finally back in stock.

If you’ve only recently become acquainted with the biggest group in the music industry, you may not know what I’m referring to. But trust me when I tell you that every single ARMY on the face of the earth experienced a real-life Hunger Games as we tried to get our hands on this collection of merch that is, redundantly put, extremely overpriced.

Nonetheless, just as we’re about to say goodbye to our ‘maknae’ line for 18 months, every fan may need a little monetary and capitalistic compensation to make up for lost time. If you’re new here and hoping to get in on the fun, keep on reading.

What is the BTS artist-made collection?

Screengrab via YouTube/HYBE LABELS

The BTS artist-made collection is a bundle of merchandise comprised of several items attentively created and ingeniously designed by the BTS members. This assortment of goodies was crafted and sold in 2022, as each BTS member chose and designed every single item in their individual bundles, showcasing their creativity and personality. Needless to say, it sold out in minutes.

The items include an array of options, such as clothing items for nearly every member, bags (V and J-Hope’s), earrings (Jimin), wind chimes (RM), pillows (SUGA), and even a mood lamp with exclusive voice lines said by Jungkook. Fans are allowed to buy the items individually or in a bundle – that is, if they manage to get their hands on the merch.

Where to get the BTS artist-made collection?

Image via Twitter / @bts_official

Like most things BTS-related, the items are available on the Weverse shop, but for a limited time. After its first run in 2022, the merch became available just a few hours ago, and most items are still up on the site, available for purchase. Depending on your location, the merchandise can be purchased on the Korean shop, a U.S.-based shop, and the global online shop for everyone else.

The value of the items ranges from 28 dollars to 135 dollars, and although the prices weren’t necessarily set by the artists, the company sure knows that fans will ultimately succumb to buying this specific merch, especially after we’ve all been lured in by videos and images of them creating each of the bundles that perfectly represent them.

This all means that we don’t know for how long the items will be available, so you might want to hurry. It may be a few hours, days, or even weeks before they sell out – though I doubt it. This will likely be the last time these limited items will be on the market, and sadly, it will also be one of the last few gifts from the boys until the reunion in 2025.