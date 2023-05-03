BTS ARMY accuses HYBE of fan exploitation for recent ticketing strategy

Since the very beginning, BTS‘ company brand was one that focused heavily on the relationship between artists and fans, as well as making music accessible to everyone. It stands to reason, then, that fans are now feeling exploited by HYBE, as the corporation takes drastic — and many would argue, unnecessary — measures to increase profits.

On May 2, an excerpt from HYBE’s recent conference call was made public, in which it’s confirmed that the company currently applies dynamic pricing to some of the acts under its label, namely SUGA and TXT. It’s further explained that while this is only the case for U.S. concerts, the plan is to expand this ticketing strategy to other acts that may perform in the country in the future. While dynamic pricing may not necessarily be the best strategy for other countries, HYBE is considering other ways to “boost concert performance revenue.”

Had some people ask clarifications/source about this part, so here's the clip^^' https://t.co/IRk0EQtNik pic.twitter.com/dYFVRTqKsO — lui ✩⡱ 📚 (@byeoleaf) May 2, 2023

This problem all started with ticket sales for the U.S. leg of SUGA’s world tour. Some fans were shocked to realize their ticket prices had changed while their payment was being processed, but at the time, most attributed the blame to Ticketmaster, which is widely known for gathering rage from different fandoms time and again. As the BTS ARMY is now discovering, however, dynamic pricing has to be approved by the artist or their label, meaning HYBE was behind the strategy the whole time.

In case you're not familiar with 'dynamic pricing', it's a system used by Ticketmaster to adjust ticket prices in real-time based on demand. During US ticketing quite a few people ended up paying more than they intended bcs they weren't aware that their ticket price had changed+ https://t.co/q6k7gCMsRZ — 𝓪⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) May 2, 2023

I can’t believe I have to apologize to tm for thinking that they were doing dynamic pricing behind the companys back. Very disappointed really… — Rosa⁷⟭⟬∞⟬⟭🃏🧑🏼‍🚀💙🪞D-DAY🥢🗓️| 아포방포 (@ilikeYoon7) May 2, 2023

Naturally, fans are outraged about this revelation, and quickly took to social media to protest the issue. The hashtags #NoDynamicPricing and #SayNoToDynamicPricing have been taking over K-pop Twitter for the last few hours, and there is no intention of stopping until HYBE backtracks on its decision. Proving there is no joking around, fans are also canceling merch orders, claiming they will no longer spend their money on it if dynamic pricing continues.

Don't have any pending order? Place an order for the cheapest item on Weverse shop and then immediately cancel it. When they ask for reasons, write that it is in protest to dynamic pricing. That we will not purchase any product until HYBE change their decision.#NoDynamicPricing https://t.co/VYap5pQcsT pic.twitter.com/gBamRibo2F — ARMY Connect⁷ (@Army_Connect) May 3, 2023

Dynamic pricing isn’t something new in the music industry, but for BTS fans, this is a betrayal of everything the band stands for. ARMY recognizes that concert tickets for the group and its member are always in high demand and that with inflation it would be normal for prices to rise. The issue lies with this strategy making prices skyrocket, to the point where people seated in the same section might end up paying vastly different amounts of money for their tickets, depending on when the purchase was concluded.

For many, dynamic pricing also makes performances inaccessible, turning BTS concerts into something only upper-crust fans would be able to enjoy.

As someone who had to plead for a refund bc I couldn't afford the platinum tix I was tricked into buying, I'm disappointed that they said this. It goes completely against what BTS has said in the past about fans first. Bc with dynamic pricing most fans are priced out of tix. + https://t.co/iL8M1dHxmq — De⁷ is coping with PCD & missing Yoonmin 😭 (@SmallChimChim) May 2, 2023

I think as fans and as concert-goers in general it just sucks to see something we love become so elite and unattainable. Access to live music is a huge part of what makes being a fan fun and I'm genuinely heartbroken to see it trending into this territory. — emilyrose⁷☾🥢✨IS SEEING YOONGI✨D-DAY💜 (@eminthegalaxy) May 2, 2023

I think most of us are cognizant of and understanding that 2023 tours can’t be 2019 prices. However the better alternative would be to (reasonably) increase base ticket prices. Give fans the choice to pay top dollar instead of the scummy bait & switch that is dynamic pricing https://t.co/f7OOjjA0BX — rina⁷ 🥢 (@nobutsrslywhat) May 2, 2023

Dynamic pricing squeezes profits from fans while simultaneously mocking their loyalty to the artist.



This is not the way to go, this is not how you nourish a relationship between fans and artists. #NoDynamicPricing #하이브티켓값뻥튀기반대 — Dita⁷ (@almostdita) May 2, 2023

Stop exploiting our love and support for BTS and their music over your greed for money. Stop mocking our loyalty to BTS. @HYBEOFFICIALtwt #NoDynamicPricing#하이브티켓값뻥튀기반대 pic.twitter.com/521UZVUDeF — JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ (@Daily_JKUpdate) May 3, 2023

While fans don’t blame BTS itself for this issue, ultimately, they are feeling undeniably exploited by HYBE, considering their constant readiness to support their favorite artist is being taken advantage of. Needless to say, this is not good for the company.